Doug Collins won’t take over intelligence agencies for Trump: ‘Not a job that would interest me’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) knocked down speculation that he would take over as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.

The Georgia Republican, who’s one of the president’s staunchest defenders in Congress, had reportedly been considered for the role that Trump just filled on an acting basis with German ambassador Richard Grenell.

“It’s not a job that would interest me, not one that I would accept,” Collins told Fox Business Network. “I’m running a Senate race in Georgia.”

The president was reportedly angry with his last acting director Joseph Maguire after one of his deputies told the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee that Russia was again trying to interfere with the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf.

“Let me tell you right now, I know the problems in the Intelligence Committee,” Collins said.

But he won’t be the one to make changes sought by the president.

“It is humbling,” Collins said. “It’s amazing to have the president think that much of you, to mention my name among others to be this position.”

Why does Moscow love Trump so much?

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

According to a report from Reuters, the Kremlin is laughing off claims they are once again interfering in the 2020 election, saying the very notion is "paranoid."

The reports states, "The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign and trying to boost President Donald Trump’s re-election chances are false and the result of paranoia, " before adding Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "These are more paranoid announcements which, to our regret, will multiply as we get closer to the (U.S.) election.”

2020 Election

Biden is trailing Sanders by less than you might think: new California poll

Published

50 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

While recent surveys have consistently found Bernie Sanders winning in the Golden State, his lead may not be as big as some might think.A new poll released by Monmouth University on Thursday found 24% of likely California Democratic primary voters supporting Sanders, compared to 17% for former Vice President Joe Biden. The 7-point gap is far narrower than the 18-point lead the Public Policy Institute of California recorded Sanders having on Tuesday.The viability of Biden’s campaign has come into question after poor fourth and fifth place showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, though Californians ... (more…)

