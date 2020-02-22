‘Dude, show some humility’: NYC mayor rips Buttigieg for acting ‘so smug when you just got your ass kicked’

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was blasted by the current mayor of New York City on Saturday evening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a supporter of Nevada Caucus winner Bernie Sanders, ripped Buttigieg for his speech following the contest.

“And hey, Pete Buttigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked,” de Blasio posted on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something Bernie Sanders has proven he can do and you haven’t,” he argued.

“Dude, show some humility,” de Blasio added.

.@PeteButtigieg, you clearly don’t understand the movement @BernieSanders has built. It reflects the true values + hope of working people in America. They simply want a country that puts working people first. Your critique tonight speaks for the American elite, not the majority — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 23, 2020

And hey @PeteButtigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked. You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something @BernieSanders has proven he can do + you haven’t. Dude, show some humility — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 23, 2020