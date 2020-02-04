‘Election interference or incompetence?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips Iowa Dems for blowing up 2020 primaries
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough trashed the Iowa Democratic Party for blowing up the 2020 primaries by bungling their first-in-the-nation caucuses.
The winner remains unclear due to technical issues related to an app used to transmit caucus results, and the “Morning Joe” host said the debacle was avoidable and unacceptable.
“What is wrong with the Iowa Democratic Party?” Scarborough began. “Again, this is a party who botched the call four years ago, rushed it when the media was shocked that they would be so transparent, and now they get on the phone for 74 seconds? The world’s watching this, we’re not being melodramatic.”
“For a year and a half, American politics has been focused on this moment, and the Democratic Party has a crappy app and say, well, nothing happened to the app,” he continued. “Then you hear reports something did happen to the app. Was there election interference? Did somebody try to hack into the app? Was it just pure incompetence?”
“Did they lose the information?” Scarborough added. “Why were they only on the phone for 74 seconds when they should be holding two-hour press conferences explaining to America and the world what happened.”
"The world's watching this," says @JoeNBC of the delayed results for the Iowa caucuses pic.twitter.com/RqtL1EY6Qj
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 4, 2020
Trump gloats over Iowa’s bungled Democratic caucus: ‘The only person that can claim victory is Trump’
President Donald Trump gloated over the bungled results in the Democratic caucuses in Iowa.
The winner of the first-in-the-nation caucus remain unclear Tuesday morning, after results were improperly recorded and precinct tallies were improperly transmitted -- among other problems -- and the president claimed victory over the entire Democratic field.
"The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster," Trump tweeted. "Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is 'Trump.'"
The schizophrenic president: Which Trump will show up at the State of the Union?
It ought to be an interesting task for Donald Trump’s speechwriter – presuming that Trump decides to stick with a script for the State of the Union address tonight before the same Congress that is hearing his impeachment.
With acquittal assured by the narrow Senate majority, it has got to prove an almost impossible lure to the ever-impetuous, ever-bombastic Trump to declare victory over those arrayed before him with a stream of sarcasm and beam of over-confidence. After all, he did nothing wrong, right – even though he is facing even Republican senators who think what he did was indeed wrong, if not impeachable, as they are due to say formally tomorrow.
‘You only have one job, Iowa’: CNN’s Van Jones rains hell on Iowa Democrats for caucus ‘debacle’
Late Monday night CNN contributor Van Jones expressed frustration with the Iowa Democrats for being unable to provide results on the first day of voting to select the opponent of Donald Trump.
Sitting on a CNN panel that was forced to fill time while results were not forthcoming for a variety of reasons, he described the situation in succinct terms, bluntly stating, "You only have one job, Iowa."
"I'm beginning to feel that this is possibly a real debacle," he stated. "There are technical problems they are not disclosing."
"I just feel that the idea of the caucus has failed to meet the viability threshold," he continued. "We've all been saying all the time, why Iowa in the first place?"