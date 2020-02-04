‘Election interference or incompetence?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips Iowa Dems for blowing up 2020 primaries

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough trashed the Iowa Democratic Party for blowing up the 2020 primaries by bungling their first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The winner remains unclear due to technical issues related to an app used to transmit caucus results, and the “Morning Joe” host said the debacle was avoidable and unacceptable.

“What is wrong with the Iowa Democratic Party?” Scarborough began. “Again, this is a party who botched the call four years ago, rushed it when the media was shocked that they would be so transparent, and now they get on the phone for 74 seconds? The world’s watching this, we’re not being melodramatic.”

“For a year and a half, American politics has been focused on this moment, and the Democratic Party has a crappy app and say, well, nothing happened to the app,” he continued. “Then you hear reports something did happen to the app. Was there election interference? Did somebody try to hack into the app? Was it just pure incompetence?”

“Did they lose the information?” Scarborough added. “Why were they only on the phone for 74 seconds when they should be holding two-hour press conferences explaining to America and the world what happened.”

"The world's watching this," says @JoeNBC of the delayed results for the Iowa caucuses pic.twitter.com/RqtL1EY6Qj — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 4, 2020