Elizabeth Warren isn’t out yet — so stop writing her political obituary
Yoo hoo! Elizabeth Warren fans! Over here!Yes, we’re still here. Gather round. Scooch on in. We’ve been shoved into this little corner at the edge of the stage, but we’re not leaving yet. The pundits’ wind is bitter cold, and history is giving us the wary eye, and our friends are sniffing, “Get over it.”Nevertheless, we persist. So does Elizabeth Warren.It’s not that we Warren fans dislike the other Democratic candidates. Or maybe it’s better to say that not all of us dislike all of them. Go Amy. Go Pete. Go Anybody Who Can Beat the Foul-Mouthed Autocrat-in-Chief.What we don’t like? It’s the w…
Progressives strike back at Bloomberg ads attacking online vulgarity
Former New York mayor and current billionaire Mike Bloomberg's 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on Monday released a nearly minute-long ad decrying online behavior from ostensible supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign, a move that earned Bloomberg pushback from progressives who cited the businessman's long history of bigoted, offensive statements and behavior.
"I guess Bloomberg isn't done beating up on Black and Brown people," tweeted Sanders campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray in a reference to both the senator's multiracial coalition and Bloomberg's tenure as New York's mayor.
Bloomberg qualifies for Wednesday’s Democratic debate
Washington (AFP) - Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate and will square off for the first time with his rivals seeking the party nomination.The former New York mayor has surged to 19 percent support nationally, second to Bernie Sanders at 31 percent, in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey.That meant he cleared a polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee."Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he's the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country," the Bloombe... (more…)
