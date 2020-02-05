‘Embarrassed I ever voted for you!!!’ Trump supporters melt down at Mitt Romney after conviction announcement

Supporters of President Donald Trump went off on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after he announced he would convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power charges Wednesday.

After making a speech in which he said the president’s attempt to shake down Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden was “grievously wrong” and an “appalling abuse of public trust,” the 2012 Republican presidential nominee said that Trump deserved to be removed from office.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he got plenty of kudos from many opponents of the president who also favored his removal, Romney’s Twitter account also got inundated with rage-filled tirades from Trump supporters, many of whom said that they regretted ever voting for him in 2012, and who vowed to make him a one-term senator.

Check out the furious reactions of Trump fans below.

I am truly embarrassed that I ever voted for you!!! — MonaMarie (@TheMonaMarie1) February 5, 2020

Mitt is in the Senate because President Trump endorsed him in a of a run off election, after he couldn’t even win in UTAH.

SHAMEFUL — Kelly (@OneDied4U) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Can’t believe I ever voted for you. — Landon (@Ivylgeexec) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@SenatorRomney I will never vote for you again. How you could vote to convict is beyond me with the evidence at hand. As a Utah resident I will do everything in my power to keep you from getting re-elected. I have not heard you one time call out Schiff and his lies. 1termsenator! — Freedom Fighter (@Soy_TanGuapo) February 5, 2020

Please people vote Mr Romney out! What a disgrace — Abram (@Abram10739994) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

FFFFUUUUUUUKKKKKKKKUUUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/Cxnf1mLZx2 — I’m supposed to WIN the Iowa Caucus right now… (@hereforthejava) February 5, 2020

You are so jealous of our president, that you can’t stand it — anthony smith (@smithconst1990) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Romney, your “I’m a good Mormon” front will not save you from what is coming! Your the Carl Bruner in the movie Ghost!! Ppl will know! — hilary curtiss (@gal2win) February 5, 2020

#TraitorRomney must never serve again!! — Barbara Platt (@blp3) February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

100% Personal feeling backlash from pure hate. Do not use God‘s name in vain, RINO — (@Serafinos) February 5, 2020

I am sorry I ever voted for you — M. Mahone (@hrh2011mo) February 5, 2020