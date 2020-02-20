EU seeks ‘responsible’ AI to dispel Big Brother fears
The EU unveiled its strategy for artificial intelligence on Wednesday as it seeks to catch up with China and the US and dispel fears of Big Brother-like control.
The EU said building trust would be a guiding principle, with higher-risk uses of AI in health, security or transport facing stricter demands on transparency and human oversight. Lower-risk applications would be largely left alone.
The other ambition will be to offer companies and universities access to the mountain of data that drives AI — with the bloc considering forcing tech giants to share data or face sanctions.
“We want the application of these new technologies to deserve the trust of our citizens,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.
“This is why we are promoting a responsible, human-centric approach to artificial intelligence.”
EU officials are eager to define the rules of AI and push their champions, acknowledging that Europe and its companies have been outflanked by Silicon Valley’s Google, Facebook and Apple, as well as Chinese players like Tencent.
“It’s not us that need to adapt to today’s platforms. It’s the platforms that need to adapt to Europe,” the EU’s Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton told a news conference.
“The battle for industrial data starts now and Europe will be the main battlefield. Europe has everything it needs to be a leader.”
The proposals are the first step in a long road to legislation, with Brussels hoping for draft laws by the end of the year.
But the far-ranging plans will face furious lobbying from corporate giants and governments and will require ratification by the European Parliament.
“Artificial intelligence is not good or bad in itself. It all depends on why and how it is used,” said the EU Commission’s executive vice president on digital policy, Margrethe Vestager.
– ‘Precision’ demanded –
The commission, the EU’s executive arm, will seek to repeat the impact of GDPR — its regulation on data protection that has become a global standard.
Corporate lobbies welcomed the hands-off approach to lower-risk applications of AI, relieved that Brussels was stepping back from blanket regulation.
“We support the targeted and risk-based approach,” said Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, the head of DigitalEurope, a tech lobby.
“It will be important to keep new regulation focused and limited to truly high-risk cases.”
Christopher Padilla, an IBM vice president, urged “precision regulation” that applied “different rules for different levels of risk”.
This would ensure “businesses and consumers have trust in technology”, he said.
EU officials refrained from asking for curbs on facial recognition, one of the most controversial examples of artificial intelligence.
For now, they said existing legislation already limits its uses, but the bloc will start a debate on the topic to determine where European citizens would accept it.
Breaking Banner
Jared Kushner wrestles control of Trump pardon process away from Bill Barr’s DOJ: report
President Donald Trump has taken the pardon process away from the Justice Department and given more direct control to son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.
The president granted clemency Tuesday to a group of 11 political allies, Fox News regulars and others, and he has put together an informal task force overseen by Kushner to recommend and vet new candidates, reported the Washington Post.
Breaking Banner
Trump tapping social media ‘clown’ Grenell to lead intelligence agencies even has Trump allies concerned: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough walloped President Donald Trump's pick for acting director of national intelligence.
The president tapped controversial German ambassador Richard Grenell to oversee the all 17 intelligence agencies, despite having no experience in intelligence or running a large bureaucracy -- among other disqualifying characteristics.
"People that know Grenell do say that he lacks intelligence, he lacks discretion, he lacks knowledge of the subject," Scarborough said. "He especially lacks judgment."
"His role as ambassador in Germany was disastrous by all accounts," Scarborough added, "and the largest German newspaper said this of him: 'Grenell is vain, narcissistic, he dishes out aggressively but can barely handle criticism. His brash demeanor hides a deep insecurity. Grenell knows little about Germany and Europe, and that his knowledge of the subject matter is superficial.'"
Congress fixes – just a bit – the unpopular, ‘unfair’ rule that stopped injured service members from suing for damages
Members of the military who have long been barred by law from collecting damages from the federal government for injuries off the battlefield will finally be able to do so after Congress stepped in to amend the law.
The legislation represents progress for injured service members – but still limits who among them may press for damages.
Up until the end of World War II, the U.S. government enjoyed “sovereign immunity,” a vestige of British rule when “the king could do no wrong” and the government could not be sued.
But in 1946, faced with the prospect of World War II veterans returning from the front only to be hit and killed in an accident on base, Congress enacted the Federal Tort Claims Act. Congress felt that it was only fair to allow people to recover damages for personal injury from the government when the government was negligent or irresponsible about caring for people’s safety.