EU threatens tougher rules on hate speech after Facebook meeting
A top EU official for digital policy warned Monday that big tech companies could face tougher rules and penalties in Europe if they failed to adequately curb hate speech and disinformation.
European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton remarks followed talks with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, who was in Brussels urging officials to not go too far in punishing platforms for carrying hate speech.
“If all the platforms operating on the European continent do not respect the conditions that I have just outlined, yes, we will be forced to intervene in a stricter way,” Breton told reporters.
But Breton, who leads up EU digital policy along with Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, warned that new legislation by the end of the year could be much tougher on big tech.
These new rules “can be binding to avoid this kind of abuse, because it is abusive, when totally illegal content is massively disseminated to our fellow citizens,” Breton said.
The former French finance minister said a proposal for a Digital Services Act by the end of the year could carry real consequences for companies like Facebook that had so far self regulated.
In the meetings, the founder of the world’s biggest social media network that also owns Instagram and Whatsapp, emphasized the importance of better controlling hate speech and disinformation on platforms — but without muzzling free speech.
He raised the topic with European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, a top Brussels official who became an outspoken critic of Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in 2018.
Good regulation of hate speech would require a new type of regulator for the EU, Zuckerberg argued to Jourova.
– ‘Not enough’ –
In a paper submitted to the commissioners, Facebook stressed that the way to limit unwanted speech was to make sure that platforms put the right systems in place, not by holding them liable for the speech itself.
“Publisher liability laws that punish the publication of illegal speech are unsuitable for the internet landscape,” the paper said.
Breton said the proposals by Facebook were “interesting” but “not enough: too slow, too low in term of responsibilities”.
Facebook needs “to be more specific on the responsibility and market dominance was not mentioned”, he added.
Zuckerberg came to EU headquarters as Brussels prepares to unveil a highly-anticipated strategy to regulate artificial intelligence.
Google boss Sundar Pichai made a similar visit in January and called on Brussels to tread carefully in regulating AI.
With AI in mind, Zuckerberg also met with Vestager, another leading scourge of big tech, who has inflicted billions of euros in anti-trust fines on Google.
Her proposal on AI, due Wednesday, was expected to pursue a “risk-based” approach similar to how Europe approaches food safety concerns, such as GMOs and certain chemicals.
Vestager has told reporters she would back away from a ban on facial recognition technology and instead ask companies and authorities to think hard before deploying it.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Federal Judges Association calls emergency meeting to discuss AG Barr as crisis ‘could not wait’: report
The independent Federal Judges Association will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Attorney General Bill Barr's intervention into politically sensitive cases to help President Donald Trump.
Philadelphia U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who heads the group, told USA Today the meeting "could not wait."
Rufe was nominated by President George W. Bush.
She said the group called for the meeting after the Department of Justice interference in the prosecution of longtime Trump accomplice Roger Stone.
CNN
WATCH: CNN justice reporter discusses next steps in Roger Stone case
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," justice correspondent Evan Perez walked through the next steps in the sentencing of President Donald Trump's former campaign strategist Roger Stone, following a week in which the president and the Justice Department appeared to intervene in the case.
"We know that the president's longtime confidant and friend Roger Stone, supposedly he's going to be sentenced later this week," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What is the latest we are hearing?"
"The latest is that the judge overseeing this, Amy Berman Jackson, has scheduled a conference call tomorrow to discuss some of the things that went on, and so many things that happened last week, Wolf, including four prosecutors who quit the case," said Perez. "She has yet to even acknowledge the fact that those four prosecutors are no longer there. So, for now, it appears he is going to be sentenced this week, and he has requested twice for the judge to declare a new trial, and we don't expect it is going to happen, and certainly, tomorrow, we will get to the first indication of her reaction to what went on at the Justice Department last week."
Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship
More than 300 Americans rescued from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan because of the new coronavirus arrived back in the US Monday for two more weeks of medical seclusion, as concern rose over passengers who dispersed around the globe after leaving another ship in Cambodia.
The COVID-19 virus death toll exceeds 1,700 in China, where it has infected more than 70,500. Elsewhere, hundreds more have been infected and the virus has sparked panic buying, economic jitters as well as the cancellation of high-profile sporting and cultural events.