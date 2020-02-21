Ex-CIA chief John Brennan blasts Trump’s ‘virtual decapitation’ of spy agencies
Former CIA director John Brennan warned that President Donald Trump had effectively decapitated the intelligence community by placing an inexperienced partisan atop the nation’s spy agencies.
Brennan, who served a variety of roles under six presidents, appeared Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to explain why the leadership change represents a national security crisis.
“I didn’t agree with a lot of the presidents’ decisions throughout the course of the six administrations, but I never got the sense that they didn’t want the intelligence community to do its work,” Brennan said.
He also suggested that Trump’s Republican congressional allies were more interested in protecting the president politically than preserving national security.
“What we’re seeing now is an anomaly, such an aberration from what we’ve seen in the past, about the importance, the independence of the intelligence community,” Brennan said. “Two non-partisan national security officials have been removed at the helm of the intelligence community. [Ex-acting DNI] Joe Maguire and then Andrew Hallman, a senior CIA officer who was Joe Maguire’s deputy. That is a virtual decapitation of the intelligence community.
“Who is going in there?” he added. “Someone who has no experience, no credentials as far as the intelligence community is concerned, Richard Grenell. Intelligence professionals can only see this as one more example they are not being allowed to do their job.”
2020 Election
Trump accused of being ‘complicit’ with Russians in their latest ‘act of war’ against US elections
Appearing on MSNBC, GOP campaign consultant Steve Schmidt lambasted Donald Trump for his furious reaction to intelligence officials briefing members of Congress on continuing Russian involvement in U.S. elections, saying the president is -- once again -- "abusing his power."
Speaking with host Chris Matthews, Schmidt harshly condemned the president after stating, "What this is is an attack on the USA by a hostile foreign power, an attack on our elections."
"Well, I think we're in a very serious place right now, Chris, since his [Trump's] acquittal by the Senate, " Schmidt began. "Donald Trump has been unrestrained with his abuse of power. He is eviscerating the rule of law with his constant interference with the Department of Justice, he appointed a political crony, someone with no experience, someone who is clearly not qualified, not competent to the task of being the highest-ranking intelligence officer in the country."
Breaking Banner
Comedian claims racial profiling after border agents pulled him off a bus and detained him: lawsuit
Comedian Mohanad Elshieky, who originally hails from Libya, is suing the United States government after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents pulled him off a bus and questioned his legal status.
The Los Angeles Times reports that Elshieky was pulled off a bus by agents in Spokane, Washington and grilled over his employment and residency documents, despite the fact that he was granted asylum in 2018 and is in the process of applying for long-term permanent residency.
Breaking Banner
Trump stirs up racist resentment against foreign films because ‘America’s not white anymore’: columnist
President Donald Trump tossed racist scraps of red meat at his rally crowd Thursday night in Colorado Springs with a screed against the Academy Awards.
The president complained that Best Picture winner "Parasite" came from South Korea, and reminisced about 1939's "Gone With The Wind," an idealized drama about the antebellum South -- and his intentions could not have been more clear, wrote Rolling Stone's Ryan Bort.
“How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see?” Trump said at the rally. “And the winner is -- a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”