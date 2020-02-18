Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-GOP lawmaker wrecks his party for letting Trump drive America into ‘financial ruin’

Published

48 mins ago

on

Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC), who also ran an ill-fated primary challenge against President Donald Trump, has written an op-ed for the New York Times in which he scolds his party for completely abandoning the mantra of fiscal responsibility that it repeated throughout former President Barack Obama’s two terms in office.

Even though the GOP angrily attacked Obama and Democrats for passing a $700 billion economic stimulus program in the middle of the Great Recession, the party now seems to have no issue with Trump running up $1 trillion deficits during a period of economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump’s abandonment of fiscal responsibility will prove disastrous — whether we think about it or not,” he writes. “His State of the Union address underscored his own thinking; it was long on pander and did not address our country’s bleak financial state. Yet amazingly, conservatives whom I have long respected somehow look the other way.”

Sanford also warns that running a $1 trillion deficit at a time when the American economy is strong will leave the U.S. highly vulnerable when another recession strikes.

“We have never run deficits this big in peacetime,” he writes. “What happens to them when the economy cools?”

In his conclusion, Sanford chides his fellow conservatives who “have chosen to ignore this mounting crisis out of fealty to President Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump signs surprise pardon for felon convicted of failing to report extortion and bribery

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.

Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.

Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:

Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November's presidential election.

The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg's past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.

"There's a lot here," McCain said. "First of all, that's 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That's something he said on air. Just one second, he also -- there's a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge Amy Jackson refuses to reschedule Roger Stone’s sentencing after he requests new trial

Published

43 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone's sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.

Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.

The jusge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone's sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.

Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Roger Stone’s sentencing will still happen on Thursday despite the events of the last week or so, Judge Jackson says. @dsamuelsohn reporting

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image