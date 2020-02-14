Ex-GOP official quits party over Trump: ‘I didn’t really imagine it was going to be quite as bad — but here we are’
The former Republican Party county chair from Florida is changing her party registration so she can vote for someone to replace President Donald Trump.
Cindy Guerra endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 over her objection to Trump, but she remained a registered Republican through that election before dropping her party affiliation — until now, reported the Sun-Sentinel.
“The moment that the party supported Donald Trump,” Guerra said, “that’s when I knew that I was not part of that party.”
Guerra said she became a Democrat so she could support Pete Buttigieg in Florida’s March 17 presidential primary.
“I find him very impressive,” she said. “I do think he’s qualified.”
But mostly, she just wants Trump out of office.
“I am not going to vote for Donald Trump — ever,” Guerra said. “I think Pete Buttigieg is far more qualified than Donald Trump. I think he’s far more intelligent. I think he is far more humane. We need a change.”
Guerra, who served as Broward County’s GOP chair in 2010 over objections from Tea Party conservatives, said Trump has been even worse as president than she feared.
“I knew this was not going to work out,” she said. “I supported Hillary Clinton because there was no way I was going to support Donald Trump because I knew that everything that is happening was going to happen. I didn’t really imagine it was going to be quite as bad, but here we are.”
“Anyone who thinks he knows more than the generals and mocks people with disabilities and mocks war heroes, I don’t want as a leader of our country,” Guerra added.
2020 Election
Ex-GOP official quits party over Trump: ‘I didn’t really imagine it was going to be quite as bad — but here we are’
The former Republican Party county chair from Florida is changing her party registration so she can vote for someone to replace President Donald Trump.
Cindy Guerra endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 over her objection to Trump, but she remained a registered Republican through that election before dropping her party affiliation -- until now, reported the Sun-Sentinel.
“The moment that the party supported Donald Trump," Guerra said, "that’s when I knew that I was not part of that party.”
2020 Election
Trump’s paranoid purge of White House staff is crippling his ability to get anything done: columnist
According to Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Bernstein, Donald Trump's preoccupation with the post-impeachment purge of anyone in his administration that he thinks may have crossed him is crippling any initiatives he may want to put forward and is now freeing Republican lawmakers to buck him on policy decisions.
To make his case, Bernstein questioned the conventional wisdom that the GOP-controlled Senate's refusal to oust Trump on impeachment charges has strengthened the president by citing major defeats suffered by the president in recent days.
2020 Election
Rick Wilson drops the mic on ‘moral eunuch’ John Kelly for only now turning on Trump
In a typically no-holds-barred column for the Daily Beast, GOP campaign consultant -- and a thorn in Donald Trump's side -- Rick Wilson hammered former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for finally coming forward to criticize the president, saying he could have done it much earlier but was just too "chickensh*t" to stick his neck out.
"John Kelly’s half-assed, just-the-tip critique of Donald Trump Thursday was too little, too late, and too lame from the retired Marine Corps general turned Everything Trump Touches Dies poster boy," Wilson began with his typical getting right-to-the-heart-of-the-matter style. "At best, the former White House Chief of Staff displayed a l’esprit de l'escalier that is insufficient for the gravity of the moment. At worst, he looked like one more ex-Trump chickenshit in a barnyard full of them."