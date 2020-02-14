Ex-GOP official quits party over Trump: ‘I didn’t really imagine it was going to be quite as bad — but here we are’

The former Republican Party county chair from Florida is changing her party registration so she can vote for someone to replace President Donald Trump.

Cindy Guerra endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 over her objection to Trump, but she remained a registered Republican through that election before dropping her party affiliation — until now, reported the Sun-Sentinel.

“The moment that the party supported Donald Trump,” Guerra said, “that’s when I knew that I was not part of that party.”

Guerra said she became a Democrat so she could support Pete Buttigieg in Florida’s March 17 presidential primary.

“I find him very impressive,” she said. “I do think he’s qualified.”

But mostly, she just wants Trump out of office.

“I am not going to vote for Donald Trump — ever,” Guerra said. “I think Pete Buttigieg is far more qualified than Donald Trump. I think he’s far more intelligent. I think he is far more humane. We need a change.”

Guerra, who served as Broward County’s GOP chair in 2010 over objections from Tea Party conservatives, said Trump has been even worse as president than she feared.

“I knew this was not going to work out,” she said. “I supported Hillary Clinton because there was no way I was going to support Donald Trump because I knew that everything that is happening was going to happen. I didn’t really imagine it was going to be quite as bad, but here we are.”

“Anyone who thinks he knows more than the generals and mocks people with disabilities and mocks war heroes, I don’t want as a leader of our country,” Guerra added.