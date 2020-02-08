Quantcast
Ex-Obama photographer Pete Souza perfectly trolls vindictive Trump over Vindman firing with prank photo

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, former White House photographer Pete Souza trolled President Donald Trump with a photo of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, reacting to a supporter giving him “bunny ears,” and laughing in response.

As Souza explained, “I’m sure if this guy did this today to IMpotus, the Attorney General would be ordered to investigate his background and the IRS would audit his tax returns,” he wrote.

Souza’s barb came in the wake of the president firing multiple administration officials — including EU Ambassador Gordan Sondland — on Friday and reports that Attorney General Bill Barr is running interference on any further investigations into the president’s activities.

You can see the picture below:

 

