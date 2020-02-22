Ex-Republican Clint Eastwood makes call to dump Trump in Wall Street Journal interview

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, actor/director Clint Eastwood — who once ran and won as a Republican for mayor of Carmel, California — said it is time for the country to move on from Donald Trump.

Eastwood, who memorably spoke at the 2012 Republican convention made his comments at the end of an interview about his films and the #metoo movement.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal’s Tunku Varadarajan, the 89-year-old Hollywood legend recalled meeting Trump years ago and was asked about the current political climate after three years of Trump at the helm.

“As for the domestic political scene, Mr. Eastwood seems disheartened,” the WSJ reports.

“The politics has gotten so ornery,” Eastwood reportedly stated before adding he approved of “certain things that Trump’s done” but wishes the president would act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.”

The report closes with Eastwood endorsing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, stating, “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”

