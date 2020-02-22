Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Republican Clint Eastwood makes call to dump Trump in Wall Street Journal interview

Published

25 mins ago

on

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, actor/director Clint Eastwood — who once ran and won as a Republican for mayor of Carmel, California — said it is time  for the country to move on from Donald Trump.

Eastwood, who memorably spoke at the 2012 Republican convention made his comments at the end of an interview about his films and the #metoo movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal’s Tunku Varadarajan, the 89-year-old Hollywood legend recalled meeting Trump years ago and was asked about the current political climate after three years of Trump at the helm.

“As for the domestic political scene, Mr. Eastwood seems disheartened,” the WSJ reports.

“The politics has gotten so ornery,” Eastwood reportedly stated before adding he approved of “certain things that Trump’s done” but wishes the president would act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.”

The report closes with Eastwood  endorsing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, stating, “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Republican Clint Eastwood makes call to dump Trump in Wall Street Journal interview

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, actor/director Clint Eastwood -- who once ran and won as a Republican for mayor of Carmel, California -- said it is time  for the country to move on from Donald Trump.

Eastwood, who memorably spoke at the 2012 Republican convention made his comments at the end of an interview about his films and the #metoo movement.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal's Tunku Varadarajan, t89-year-old Hollywood legend recalled meeting Trump years ago and was asked about the current political climate after three years of Trump at the helm.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP appointees considered disloyal to Trump won’t be spared as president’s new hatchet-man begins purge: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, longtime government employees who landed their jobs because of their Republican bonafides are now coming to work each day with the threat of dismissal hanging over their heads if it is believed they are are not totally on board with Donald Trump policies.

Following a report that Johnny McEntee, a 29-year-old loyalist just installed to take over the Office of Presidential Personnel, is instructing "departments to search for people not devoted to the president so they can be removed," the Times notes that just because a staffer is a Republican in good standing doesn't mean that won't be booted.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Here is why these Nevadans are betting on Sanders

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

LAS VEGAS — Any doubts that Nevadans wouldn't show up for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were quickly squashed by the amount of people lined up to get into his Friday night rally in Las Vegas on the eve of the Nevada caucus: an estimated 2,020, according to his campaign. One would have been forgiven for assuming the crowd spilling out the main entrance and down the street had lined up to get into one of the city's hottest shows, not a "Get Out the Vote" event. Despite stereotypes that Sanders only draws support from the young (and mostly white), the crowd was visibly diverse in age, ethnicity and race. And anyone who didn't arrive already wearing the requisite Bernie gear had plenty of opportunities to buy some as they waited to enter the venue.

Continue Reading
 
 