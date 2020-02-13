Far-right Republicans are freaked out over a new Kevin McCarthy proposal

The leader of Republicans in the House of Representatives is facing resistance within his own caucus as he seeks to broaden the support of the GOP.

“House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is eagerly pushing a new conservative effort to combat climate change. But not everyone in the GOP is racing to embrace the plan just yet — and it’s already facing blowback from some groups on the right,” Politico reported.

The publication said the package was “the first phase of the GOP’s modest effort to combat global warming, a top priority for young voters and an opportunity for Republicans to draw a contrast with some of the proposals on the left.”

The chairman of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus was concerned about the package being branded an official position of the Republican Party.

“There are some that want to go that route, and some who don’t … A number of people brought issues to me,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). “People are like, is this an official roll out? It can’t be official. We didn’t vote on it.”

McCarthy’s package of bills is being opposed by the Club for Growth and the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

“The brushback underscores how there are still obstacles in selling Republicans on a solution to a problem that the party has long been resistant to acknowledge, especially among the old guard,” Politico noted. “McCarthy, who sees climate change increasingly as a GOP electoral weakness, has been gradually working to build support in the conference for a conservative plan.”

But the president of the Club for Growth blasted McCarthy for “stupid policies” for backing the package.

“We think they’re stupid policies, and stupid politics. They’re trying to appeal to millennials who don’t like Republicans … but it’s faced a conservative backlash,” David McIntosh said in an interview. “We definitely will not support candidates who endorse this proposal, and if there is a strong economic conservative running against them, we will consider endorsing them. … It is now something we will look at.”

NEW: Kevin McCarthy is facing an uneasy right flank over his new conservative climate change push… the story w/ ⁦@AnthonyAdragna⁩ & ⁦⁦@ericwolff⁩ >> https://t.co/RIdyn8V45A — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) February 14, 2020

