‘Fed by lies!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasts everyone praising Trump’s ‘preposterous’ SOTU address

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough found this year’s State of the Union address impossible to judge as a speech, because it was “fed by lies.”

The “Morning Joe” host then ripped into the media for spreading Trump’s lies about the economy, and he blasted Republicans for cheering them during the congressional address.

“There were some people last night who were saying that, ‘Well, you know, Donald Trump, this is — whether you like him or not, this was a really great speech for him,'” Scarborough said. “I mean, that’s like me giving a speech this morning to Red Sox nation saying, not only did we keep Mookie Betts, but we got Manny Machado, he will be coming in a couple months, and Aaron Judge has decided to be a Red Sox and the Yankees aren’t going to be playing.”

Betts, the star outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers while Trump delivered his address.

“How do you qualify something as a good speech if it’s fed by lies, and these are lies that are so easy to uncover on the Google machine,” Scarborough said, “whether it’s Donald Trump saying that Republicans are fighting for pre-existing conditions when they’re fighting to kill pre-existing conditions for people like my son with Type 1 diabetes.

“It’s just absolutely preposterous that Donald Trump suggests that had he not turned things around from Barack Obama this economy would be in terrible shape, when he’s riding the Obama wave,” Scarborough added. “It’s an 11-year recovery, Barack Obama created far more jobs over his last three years in office than Donald Trump has created in his first three years. The lies were preposterous, and for some reason the press keeps feeding into this hype that somehow his economy is so much better than former economies. It’s a lie.”