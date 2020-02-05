Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Fed by lies!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasts everyone praising Trump’s ‘preposterous’ SOTU address

Published

2 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough found this year’s State of the Union address impossible to judge as a speech, because it was “fed by lies.”

The “Morning Joe” host then ripped into the media for spreading Trump’s lies about the economy, and he blasted Republicans for cheering them during the congressional address.

“There were some people last night who were saying that, ‘Well, you know, Donald Trump, this is — whether you like him or not, this was a really great speech for him,'” Scarborough said. “I mean, that’s like me giving a speech this morning to Red Sox nation saying, not only did we keep Mookie Betts, but we got Manny Machado, he will be coming in a couple months, and Aaron Judge has decided to be a Red Sox and the Yankees aren’t going to be playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Betts, the star outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers while Trump delivered his address.

“How do you qualify something as a good speech if it’s fed by lies, and these are lies that are so easy to uncover on the Google machine,” Scarborough said, “whether it’s Donald Trump saying that Republicans are fighting for pre-existing conditions when they’re fighting to kill pre-existing conditions for people like my son with Type 1 diabetes.

“It’s just absolutely preposterous that Donald Trump suggests that had he not turned things around from Barack Obama this economy would be in terrible shape, when he’s riding the Obama wave,” Scarborough added. “It’s an 11-year recovery, Barack Obama created far more jobs over his last three years in office than Donald Trump has created in his first three years. The lies were preposterous, and for some reason the press keeps feeding into this hype that somehow his economy is so much better than former economies. It’s a lie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s SOTU speech featured reality-show stunts, racism and pompous, empty rhetoric — but he still couldn’t erase his impeachment

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

For whatever reason, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has still failed to wrap up his sham impeachment trial of Donald Trump, denying his orange overlord the much-anticipated acquittal that Trump clearly wished to trumpet. And so it was that Trump took to the House chamber on Tuesday night, one day short of his kangaroo exoneration, to give the annual State of the Union or, as I like to call it, the Sniffing Olympics.

Though the soon-to-be-forgotten Iowa caucus snafu dominated the news cycle for a full day leading up to Trump's speech, some Democrats managed to capture media attention away from the breathless incompetence and point it toward the, dare I say, more pressing moral concern of the criminal in the White House and the corrupt Republican Party that is protecting him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Parnas and Fruman’s dodgy donation to a pro-Trump super PAC was uncovered by two people using Google Translate

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have attained notoriety for their parts in the Ukraine mess. They’re both Soviet-born U.S. citizens who worked closely with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, serving as emissaries in the campaign to oust then-U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and press Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

But Parnas and Fruman also exemplify the shattering of norms when it comes to the influence of big money in politics during the administration of President Donald Trump — and that’s the subject of this week’s episode of “Trump, Inc”.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Pete Buttigieg lead over Bernie Sanders narrows as more Iowa Caucus results are released

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

For the second night in a row, Americans will go to bed without knowing who won the Iowa Caucuses.

The Iowa Democratic Party did not release any results on the night of the caucuses, and released partial results from 62% of the precincts late Tuesday afternoon.

Late in the evening, more numbers were released, with 71% of the precincts reporting.

The results show former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg remaining in first place with the delegate count, but with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) narrowing the gap between the two.

No further results are expected to be released until Wednesday. Here are the latest state delegate equivalent percentages:

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image