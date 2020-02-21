Federal officials tell Bernie Sanders Russia is working to help his presidential campaign: WaPo
The Washington Post reports U.S. government officials have briefed Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is working to assist his presidential campaign.
“President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Post notes.
The type or extent of assistant Russia allegedly has undertaken is not known.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Michael Bloomberg woos delegates in effort to block a Bernie Sanders nomination: report
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has an entire operation "quietly" working to block the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the Democratic National Convention if the surging frontrunner fails to win a majority of delegates, a new report reveals.
Every Democratic candidate except Sanders said at Wednesday's primary debate that he or she would let the "convention work its will" if the leading candidate has a plurality of the vote but falls short half of the 3,979 delegates needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot. This could lead to a brokered convention and a second ballot, in which about 770 superdelegates excluded from the first ballot under new Democratic National Committee rules could swing a close race.
2020 Election
