Federal officials tell Bernie Sanders Russia is working to help his presidential campaign: WaPo

The Washington Post reports U.S. government officials have briefed Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is working to assist his presidential campaign.

“President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Post notes.

The type or extent of assistant Russia allegedly has undertaken is not known.

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.