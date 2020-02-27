Florida woman zips boyfriend into suitcase and lets him suffocate: police

A Florida woman zipped her boyfriend into a suitcase and recorded video as he suffocated to death, police said.

Sarah Boone was arrested on second-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Torres Jr., who died inside a suitcase during an apparent domestic dispute, reported WESH-TV.

The 42-year-old Boone told police that she had been drinking chardonnay with Torres, who she said agreed to climb into the suitcase and be zipped inside as a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told investigators that she passed out and found Torres dead inside the suitcase the following day, but police said video evidence contradicted that account.

Videos found on Boone’s phone showed Torres begging for help, saying he could not breathe, but she ignored his pleas and left him inside the suitcase as revenge.

“I can’t [expletive] breathe, seriously,” Torres said, according to police.

“That’s on you,” Boone responded, according to investigators. “Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

An autopsy showed long fingernail scratches on Torres’ upper back and neck, and bruises to his shoulder and head consistent with blunt-force trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police showed the videos to Boone during her second interview, and officers said she agreed the evidence looked bad but insisted that Torres had died during a game of hide-and-seek after she passed out from drinking.

Boone was ordered held without bond.