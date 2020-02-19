Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick still in limbo as Trump pardons 11 others
DETROIT — As President Donald Trump granted relief Tuesday to 11 white-collar criminals, no word came from the White House regarding the fate of Kwame Kilpatrick — Detroit’s imprisoned ex-mayor who is also hoping for some Oval Office intervention.Kilpatrick, with the help of millionaire friend Peter Karmanos, sought clemency from Trump last year, hoping the president will commute his 28-year prison sentence stemming from his 2013 public corruption conviction.As of now, Kilpatrick isn’t eligible for release until 2037. If Trump doesn’t intervene, the former mayor will be 67 years old when he ge…
The man who killed Trayvon Martin was never held accountable for his crime, but he's spent the years since his acquittal blaming other people for persistent problems in his life. The latest news on George Zimmerman is that he's suing presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
NEW YORK — Dour defendant Harvey Weinstein sat sullenly at the defense table Tuesday as a Manhattan jury wrapped up its first day of work with no verdict in the Oscar winner’s trial on rape and sexual abuse charges.The 67-year-old flashed nary a smile once the Manhattan Supreme Court jurors began considering the case that could land him behinds bars for life. He appeared wobbly by day’s end, nearly falling on his lead counsel Donna Rotunno while taking a seat at the defense table before the jury was sent home at about 4:40 p.m.The panel of seven men and five women began deliberating at 11:29 a... (more…)
Trump may even pardon former Detroit mayor in November to score Black Michigan votes: Root editor
One of the things President Donald Trump's pardons revealed Tuesday is that Trump isn't above using the judicial system for political purposes, said Jason Johnson, politics editor at "The Root."
In a panel discussion with MSNBC's Brian Williams, Johnson said that it's all indicative of a man who wants to believe that he is an all-powerful king of the United States.
"The goal is Donald Trump wants to use all of the sort of pardons and this commuting of sentences in order to create a commercial," he explained. "It's theater. 'I'm the benevolent king. I can put my thumb up or down like a powerful emperor. Look at all these people I can rescue.' And when he does that, and people come out like Rod Blagojevich, and they say, 'Oh, hey, I owe him this or I'm going to give school (sic) to that person,' it allows him to sort of demonstrate that he's got an imperial presidency."