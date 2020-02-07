Former Trump administration official to endorse Bloomberg

A former high-ranking official who previously served in Donald Trump’s administration is expected to endorse former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg reports NBC.

According to the report, “Richard Spencer, the Navy secretary fired from the Trump administration after he opposed the president’s intervention in the discipline of a SEAL accused of murder, will endorse Democrat Mike Bloomberg during an appearance with the candidate in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday, according to the Bloomberg campaign.”

The report goes on to note that Spencer is the first official who served under the president to endorse one of his potential opponents.

NBC also reports that Spenser has already released a statement reading, “I am proud to endorse Mike Bloomberg for president of the United States. … He will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and uphold the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

