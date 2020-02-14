Former Trump mistress pushing #StormTheVote to get her supporters to register for 2020
Adult film star Stormy Daniels released a public statement on Friday after her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, was found guilty of extortion.
Daniels posted her statement on Instagram.
But Daniels wasted little time thinking about Avenatti, as she is now pushing a new project titled “Storm the Vote.”
The project bills itself as “a voting rights initiative spearheaded by Stormy Daniels to harness the power of sex for the good of democracy.”
The website uses tools from Vote.org to allow people to register to vote.
“The storm is coming,” the website says. “Your voice matters. Your truth matters. Your vote matters.”
Here are the two 2020 Democrats who couldn’t name the president of Mexico
He is the president of a top US trading and security partner but two of the Democratic candidates for the White House couldn't name the leader of Mexico.
Asked in a Nevada election forum Thursday held by the Telemundo channel and the League of United Latin American Citizens, neither Amy Klobuchar nor Tom Steyer could recall the name of the leader of America's immediate neighbor to the south: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
"I forgot," said billionaire Steyer, when asked if he could name Mexico's president.
"No," admitted Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota.
Trump’s plan to unveil next round of ‘tax scam’ just before 2020 election slammed as ‘another political ploy’
"If Trump had wanted to help the middle-class, he would have done so already," said Tax March executive director Maura Quint.
The Tax March movement responded critically on Friday after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow revealed that President Donald Trump has instructed him to unveil the second round of what opponents call the GOP "tax scam" ahead of the presidential election in November.
"Announcing an ambiguous set of so-called middle-class tax cuts just ahead of the November election is yet another political ploy."—Maura Quint, Tax March
GOP’s Elise Stefanik urged to return contribution from disgraced megadonor accused of coercing employees into sex
Rep. Elise Stefanik was challenged by her Democratic challenger to end her association with a disgraced Republican megadonor.
Tedra Cobb called on her GOP opponent to return a campaign contribution from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after he was accused of coercing employees into sex, reported The Post-Star.
“Today I am asking Elise Stefanik to do the right thing and return the contribution,” Cobb said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is a pattern for Stefanik. She will accept money from anyone if it furthers her career.”