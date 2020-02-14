Former Trump mistress pushing #StormTheVote to get her supporters to register for 2020

Adult film star Stormy Daniels released a public statement on Friday after her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, was found guilty of extortion.

Daniels posted her statement on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Daniels wasted little time thinking about Avenatti, as she is now pushing a new project titled “Storm the Vote.”

The project bills itself as “a voting rights initiative spearheaded by Stormy Daniels to harness the power of sex for the good of democracy.”

The website uses tools from Vote.org to allow people to register to vote.

“The storm is coming,” the website says. “Your voice matters. Your truth matters. Your vote matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Has everyone checked out https://t.co/phqen8GPpi? — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) February 14, 2020