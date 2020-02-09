Four rare mountain gorillas ‘killed by lightning’
Four endangered mountain gorillas, including three adult females, have been killed by an apparent lightning strike in a Ugandan national park, a conservation group has said.
A post-mortem examination has been performed on the four, including a male infant, who died on February 3 in Mgahinga National Park in southwest Uganda.
“Based on the gross lesions from the post-mortem… the tentative cause of death for all four individuals is likely to be electrocution by lightning,” the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) said in a statement Saturday, although laboratory confirmation will take two to three weeks.
The four were members of a group of 17 known as the Hirwa family which had crossed into the Mgahinga National Park in August last year from Volcanoes National Park in neighbouring Rwanda.
“This was extremely sad,” GVTC executive secretary Andrew Seguya told the BBC.
“The potential of the three females for their contribution to the population was immense.”
The other 13 members of the group had been found.
In 2008, there were estimated to be only 680 of the great apes left but thanks to conservation efforts and anti-poaching patrols, their population has grown to more than 1,000.
Due to these efforts, in 2018 the mountain gorilla, a subspecies of the eastern gorilla, was moved from “critically endangered” to “endangered” on the IUCN’s “Red List” of threatened species.
Covering the northern slopes of three volcanoes, Mgahinga National Park is part of the Virunga massif shared with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The massif is one of the most important conservation sites in the world and one of only two places where mountain gorillas are found.
‘Cats’ gets creamed at the Razzies
It's the one award no Hollywood star wants to win.
The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year's most dreadful movies Saturday, with the critically slated musical "Cats" at the top -- or arguably rock bottom -- of the charts.
Among its nine unwanted nominations, "Cats" landed acting nods for Judi Dench, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson.
The film -- an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical -- used computer-generated effects to morph its all-star cast into deeply unnerving half-human, half-cat hybrids.
It received stunningly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a "dreadful hairball of woe," while for the Wall Street Journal it was "a confusing litter box of intentions".
‘The Wild Wild West’ star Robert Conrad dead at 84: US media
Robert Conrad, an American actor known for starring in the 1960s sci-fi western TV series "The Wild Wild West," died aged 84, US media reported Saturday.
"He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts," Jeff Ballard, a spokesman for Conrad's family, told People magazine.
After working as a milkman and attempting to hit it big as a nightclub singer, Conrad's career took off in 1959 when he joined the cast of the TV show "Hawaiian Eye" after moving to Los Angeles, People reported.
Between 1965 and 1969, he was cast as Secret Service agent James T. West on "The Wild Wild West," in which he, along with his partner Artemus Gordon, explored the western United States during the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant.
Bangladesh aircrew refuse to work on Wuhan evacuation flight
Aircrew from Bangladesh's national carrier Biman have refused to work on a flight aimed at repatriating citizens from virus-hit Chinese cities, forcing the government to scrap the evacuation plan.
The South Asian nation last week evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the epicentre of the deadly outbreak, and had planned a second flight for another 171 Bangladeshis.
"We can't bring them because we can't send any flight," foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday.
"No crew wants to go there. The crew who went there earlier don't want to go either."