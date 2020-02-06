Quantcast
Fox & Friends explodes at Mitt Romney for Trump conviction: ‘Don’t bring religion into this — are you kidding!’

Published

3 mins ago

on

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” were very displeased at Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) justification for voting to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power.

Specifically, the hosts took particular umbrage with Romney citing his Mormon faith as justification for voting to remove the president from office.

“Don’t bring religion into this!” shouted co-host Brian Kilmeade. “For him to bring religion in — it has nothing to do with religion! ‘My faith makes me do this’ — are you kidding! What about your faith and this case meld together? That is unbelievable for him to bring religion into this! His faith!”

Co-host Steve Doocy, who earlier in the segment sarcastically called Romney “the Democrats’ favorite Republican,” meekly spoke up for the Utah senator by saying that “a lot of people are guided by their faith.”

“That was totally insincere!” Kilmeade raged. “‘My faith makes me want to convict Donald Trump,’ when two years ago you said he was unworthy for the office?!”

Watch the video below.

Breaking Banner

Fox legal analyst: Trump was guilty as charged in impeachment trial — and ‘morally bankrupt’ Republicans ‘trashed’ the Constitution

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano blasted Senate Republicans for acquitting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial without hearing a single witness.

The former New Jersey Superior Court judge said a trial should be a search for truth, but the Fox News contributor wrote in his new column that GOP senators instead turned the impeachment into "a steamroller of political power" by blocking witness testimony.

Breaking Banner

Trump rage-tweets against Obama and Mitt Romney in post-midnight impeachment rant

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump indulged in his obsession with Barack Obama overnight, hours after his impeachment acquittal.

The Republican-led Senate voted to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment brought by the Democratic House, but GOP Sen. Mitt Romney broke with his party to vote for conviction and removal.

Trump lobbed an attack at the Utah Republican at 12:22 a.m., and betrayed his own ongoing obsession with his predecessor.

"Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election," Trump tweeted. "Read the Transcripts!"

Breaking Banner

The real State of the Union: Here are 8 ways America is falling behind

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

I wasn’t going to comment on Trump’s lie-filled State of the Union message but the whoppers were so big – especially on the economy – that I feel compelled. Here, for the record, is the real state of the union:

1. JOBS: Average monthly job creation dropped from 223,000 in 2018 to 176,000 in 2019. The employment rate for working-age adults has increased less than during the Obama recovery, and is still significantly below that of other developed countries. The pace of job creation is also markedly slower than it was under Obama.

2. WAGES: Wage growth has slowed, except in states with minimum-wage increases. The typical American household remains poorer today than it was before the financial crisis began in 2007. The median wage of a full-time male worker (and those with full-time jobs are the lucky ones) is still more than 3% below what it was 40 years ago.

