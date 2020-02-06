Trump rage-tweets against Obama and Mitt Romney in post-midnight impeachment rant

President Donald Trump indulged in his obsession with Barack Obama overnight, hours after his impeachment acquittal.

The Republican-led Senate voted to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment brought by the Democratic House, but GOP Sen. Mitt Romney broke with his party to vote for conviction and removal.

Trump lobbed an attack at the Utah Republican at 12:22 a.m., and betrayed his own ongoing obsession with his predecessor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election,” Trump tweeted. “Read the Transcripts!”