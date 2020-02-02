Fox News appears to have made Republicans more likely to challenge vulnerable Democratic incumbents
The emergence of the Fox News Channel in the late 1990s boosted electoral competition for some Democratic incumbents, according to new research published in the American Journal of Political Science. …
2020 Election
Hours before Super Bowl, Bloomberg slams ‘pathological’ Trump for lying about obesity and ‘spray-on tan’
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign took a shot at President Donald Trump's history of lying just hours before both candidates were set to air advertisements during Super Bowl LIV.
While America watched the pre-game show, a video clip was released of Trump attacking Bloomberg over his height.
"I just think of little," Trump said during an interview that is expected to air during the Super Bowl. "You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK. It's OK. There's nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on. He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled? Does that mean everyone else gets a box."