Fox News host confronts Trump campaign manager with president’s history of supporting racist police practice

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale faced questions from Fox News on Tuesday about the president’s history of supporting the NYPD’s “stop and frisk” policy.

After 2015 audio of Bloomberg defending the policy resurfaced this week, Fox News host Dana Perino invited Parscale to react.

“Wow,” Parscale replied. “He’s in a difficult spot. I don’t think all the money in the world can undo that.”

Perino reminded Parscale that Trump had also been a vocal supporter of the stop and frisk policy under former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

For his part, Parscale refused to speak to why Trump called Bloomberg a “total racist” on Tuesday morning before deleting the attack on Twitter.

“I can’t talk to you about exactly why he deleted the tweet,” Parscale said. “It’s not about just policy. Listen to those comments… It’s a very demoralizing thing. It’s not about the policy.”

