Fox News laughs at Trump’s antics at CPAC

President Donald Trump ducked behind his lectern on Saturday while giving a political speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland.

Fox News personality Bret Baier interviewed former White House official Mercedes Schlapp, who was the director of strategic communication before leaving to work on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schlapp described one of her “favorite moments” at the CPAC conference, which is run by her husband, Matt Schlapp.

Baier interrupted her description to play of Trump ducking behind his lectern.

After the clip played, both Baier and Schlapp were laughing.

“Wow,” Baier said, with a chuckle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: