France faces coronavirus ‘epidemic’, Macron warns
President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France was preparing for a jump in the number of coronavirus cases, adding “we are going to have to deal with it as best we can.”
“We are facing a crisis, an epidemic that is coming,” Macron said while visiting staff at the La Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris, where the first French person carrying the new coronavirus died Tuesday.
“We know that we’re only at the beginning… we’re going to try with all our caretakers to make the right decisions,” Macron said alongside Health Minister Olivier Veran.
“You had a case here… I know this affected many of your teams,” he said, pledging to address the crisis “truthfully” so that measures can be taken “calmly”.
France has reported 18 cases so far and two deaths, including an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who was the first casualty of the virus reported outside Asia.
The second was a 60-year-old teacher, a case that has worried officials because he had not travelled to an outbreak hotspot.
A 55-year-old man from the same region as the teacher, who also had not travelled to an outbreak zone, was also hospitalised with the virus, and investigations are under way to try to find the source of the infections on French soil.
More than 2,700 people worldwide have died of COVID-19 so far, and almost 80,000 have been infected, mainly in China.
The French government has asked citizens returning from Italy’s Lombardy and Veneto regions to avoid “all non-essential outings” and keep their children home from school.
The same recommendations have been issued for people returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and South Korea.
2020 Election
Young voters embrace Sanders, but not democracy
When it comes to democracy, the kids aren’t all right.
Research recently presented by Roberto Foa and Yascha Mounk shows growing disillusionment with democracy – not just with politics or campaigns, but with democracy itself.
This growth is worldwide, but it is especially strong among young Americans. Fewer than 30 percent of Americans born since 1980 say that living in a democracy is essential. For those born since 1970, more than one in five describe our democratic system as “bad or very bad.” That’s almost twice is the rate for people born between 1950 and 1970.
Activism
CPAC speaker terrifies audience about medicare for all: ‘Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana’
A panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday alleged that socialized medicine -- not a car accident -- killed Princess Diana.
The remarks came during a panel on the alleged dangers of socialized medicine.
"Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana," the announcer revealed before asking one of the panelists to explain why.
"Princess Diana was in the car accident in France," Dr. David Schneider, an orthopedic surgeon, told the crowd. "They actually don't have any trauma specialists in France."
"For the first hour after that accident, she was still in that tunnel," he continued. "And after an hour, they took her to a nearby hospital and she was alive for another three hours and they couldn't control the bleeding from her pulmonary artery."
Breaking Banner
ABC News is greenlighting ‘conservative grifters’ by suspending reporter caught up in right-wing undercover sting: op-ed
In an opinion piece for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Paul Waldman took ABC News to task over its suspension of veteran reporter David Wright after he was secretly recorded in a sting operation by Project Veritas, the "media watchdog" group headed by conservative activist James O'Keefe. Waldman opened his piece with one question: How are news organizations not wise to this scam?
In the recording, Wright dished on what he felt were flaws in how his network covers President Trump and politics in general in what was essentially a good faith discussion with the undercover operative. Wright then admitted he holds leftist viewpoints -- an admission that right-wing outlets covering the story capitalized on.