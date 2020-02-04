Franklin Graham’s status as a spokesman for Christians has been diluted by his laughable Trump support
It turns out Franklin Graham isn’t anti-LGBTQ after all. That’s what he said, at least, in the face of someone standing up to his Bible-based bullying in a big way last week.
On Jan. 26, the North Carolina icon and son of Billy Graham was disinvited from appearing in a Liverpool, England, arena on his upcoming summer tour of the United Kingdom. Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said Graham was unwelcome because of his opposition to gay rights. “We can not allow hatred and intolerance to go unchallenged by anyone,” he said in a tweet. A second U.K. venue announced on Jan. 29 that it too was canceling…
Commentary
Commentary
This is why Senator Lamar Alexander sacrificed his legacy for Donald Trump
Good old Lamar! That would be Sen. Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee — known for that exclamation point after his name, his plaid shirts and his quixotic presidential campaigns. Well, Lamar! threw his reputation and legacy into the fetid compost heap of Donald Trump's presidency last Friday. Alexander is retiring after this term, so I guess Republicans figured he was the most expendable human sacrifice to step into the breach and betray his oath by casting the deciding vote refusing to hear witnesses in the president's impeachment trial.
Breaking Banner
The covert political signals behind Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s stunning Super Bowl halftime show
No matter what else happened at the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV, that wagging tongue was destined to get everyone talking. Said appendage belongs to pop star Shakira, thus ensuring it immediately went viral for the right and wrong reasons, depending on one's willingness to get what they were seeing. But the diva left no doubt as to what we were seeing – Shakira, dressed in livid red and dancing energetically across the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, leaned in to a nearby camera and waved her tongue as she let loose with an ululation.