From crowd-size to coronavirus: Nicolle Wallace nails Trump for lying to America since day-one

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace noted that one of President Donald Trump’s biggest problems in the coronavirus crisis is that he’s spent the entirety of his presidency lying to the American people.

During a panel discussion mere hours before Trump’s address, Wallace explained that it was the Trump administration that said he had the largest inauguration crowd size when it was clear from photos that it was a lie.

“In some ways this was inevitable,” she said. “He started by attacking the intelligence community, lying about his crowd size. He then waged a year’s long war on law enforcement. He’s now reached deep into the military justice system. He meddled with hurricane forecasts, of all things. I think for anyone looking for the bottom or anything left that is sacred has stopped the search. But the idea that on the brink of a possible global pandemic, his closest allies and friends would be smearing health officials is stunning. How does the public navigate around that?”

She went on to call Trump out for ushering in serious cuts to government scientists and public health, including the Center for Disease Control.

Watch the video below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Mass shooting at Molson Coors headquarters in Wisconsin kills 7 including shooter: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on the Milwaukee offices of the Molson Coors beverage company.

Seven people are reported dead, including the shooter.

"Milwaukee Fire Department commanders were reporting to dispatchers that multiple people were shot, according to emergency radio traffic provided by Broadcastify. Firefighters and police officers were responding to the scene clad in ballistic gear," reported the Tenneseean. "The campus was on lockdown, according to Twitter users whose wives work inside. The women were told to stay inside their offices. One woman reported multiple ambulances on scene."

‘The virus is not going to respond to happy talk’: MSNBC panel busts Trump for trying to solve coronavirus with a tweet

Published

34 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

MSNBC's "Deadline" political panel blasted President Donald Trump's horrible response to the coronavirus by belittling the seriousness of it.

In a panel discussion with host Nicolle Wallace, former vice presidential chief of staff Ron Klain accused Trump of trying to solve the crisis via tweet.

"Trump's strategy thus far has been to happy-talk the virus and the virus is not going to respond to happy talk," he said. "Americans are not going to be safe by Trump tweeting, 'it's all fine, I've got the border sealed.'"

Last week, Trump's government brought 14 infected people into the United States on a public plane without informing the passengers or the airline. It was against the Center for Disease Control's recommendation.

MSNBC suspends pundit for calling Bernie Sanders supporters ‘misfit black girls’

Published

55 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

In the wake of comments targeting Bernie Sanders supporters that some say were misogynist, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson has been temporarily benched by the network, according to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast.

Johnson, who's been a vocal critic of Sanders, gave an interview last month on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show where he said “racist white liberals” support Sanders and that the senator has done “nothing for intersectionality.”

