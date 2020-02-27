Gasps of horror greet Larry Kudlow’s placement on coronavirus team: ‘Might as well inject the virus into our veins’

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Thursday that he was placing Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on his task force to respond to the coronavirus epidemic.

Given that Kudlow falsely claimed just two days ago that the virus had been “contained” in the United States, and given that he is a butt of jokes thanks to his literal decades of failed economic predictions, the Trump adviser’s presence on a crucial public health task force drew a horrified reaction from Twitter users.

Check out some reactions below.

Unless the coronavirus can be killed by doing a shitload of cocaine in the 1990s, Larry Kudlow is unlikely to have any ideas here. https://t.co/X2RmlZuYcy — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) February 27, 2020

Damn, we might as well just inject the virus into our veins. https://t.co/dG3biLCajq — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) February 27, 2020

There must be an open bar — Wolverine Filled Moat Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) February 27, 2020

Because it’s best to be completely drunk when leading the fight against the coronavirus. Internet goes wild over ‘obviously drunk’ Larry Kudlow on FOX: ‘He’s lying while slurring his words’ – https://t.co/01BTjOUnSh — Mark Moore (@MarkMoo79901888) February 27, 2020

Gotta have someone on task force whose main concern is stocks. Makes perfect sense, right? — Breaking News/Views (@ViewsPlusNews) February 27, 2020

Building confidence with every step! pic.twitter.com/azcIkaKeZx — Penny Dunster EdD (@THP1640) February 27, 2020

Well Kudlow is highly experienced at saying ignorant, uninformed stuff about the economy. Seems perfectly consistent that he should expand that now to public health policy. — TLO (@tedlinko) February 27, 2020