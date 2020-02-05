Gates Foundation announces $100 million for coronavirus response
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged Wednesday to commit up to $100 million for the global response to the novel coronavirus epidemic that has claimed nearly 500 lives.
The funding will be used to strengthen detection, isolation and treatment efforts, the foundation said, including protecting at-risk populations and developing vaccines and diagnostics.
“Multilateral organizations, national governments, the private sector and philanthropies must work together to slow the pace of the outbreak, help countries protect their most vulnerable citizens and accelerate the development of the tools to bring this epidemic under control,” said Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman.
The amount includes $10 million previously pledged in late January.
The foundation said it would direct $20 million to organizations like the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Protection, the National Health Commission of China and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
A further $20 million would be allocated to help public health authorities in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, regions which have been disproportionately affected by recent epidemics like the H1N1 (swine flu) pandemic of 2009.
The foundation also pledged up to $60 million to accelerate the discovery, development and testing of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for the virus.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Nihilism-on-meth: The surprising key to understanding Trump and his Christian enablers
Last night President Trump gave his State of the Union address, the night before his expected acquittal in a sham impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. To paraphrase Dylan, you gotta belong to somebody, and I at least would like it to be someone better than a walking avatar of nihilism.
I'm not kidding. Nihilism in its most common philosophical sense means that nothing really matters in the end, and certainly Trump has given us no reason to think that he thinks anything beyond his own whims and appetites have any kind of meaning or value. Burnt steak with ketchup, golf, getting even with enemies, self-enrichment, sexualizing his daughter and ignoring his wife—these are the things that make Trump's world go around, not any sense of history, purpose, or calling.
Trump’s excess and extravagance turned the State of the Union into an action movie
State of the Union addresses are supposed to be boring speeches.
Actually, they are not required to be speeches at all. The U.S. Constitution requires only that the president “from time to time give to the Congress information on the state of the Union and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
Before Woodrow Wilson, almost every president wrote this all up and then sent the document to Congress. After Wilson decided to deliver his as a speech to Congress on Dec. 2, 1913, every subsequent president did, too.
Breaking Banner
‘Triggered much?’ Donald Trump Jr. torn apart for pushing bogus claim that Pelosi can be jailed for ripping SOTU speech
Trump supporters including Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk this week made a legally illiterate claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face jail time for tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
"US Code prohibits the destruction of government records," Kirk wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. "Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address. This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison."
Even though no serious legal experts believe Pelosi will face criminal charges for ripping up pieces of paper, Kirk's claims were subsequently amplified by Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), who suggested that Pelosi could be removed from office for her actions. Donald Trump Jr. then chimed in to say that Democrats would have impeached his father for tearing up pieces of paper.