George Conway taunts Republican voters for sticking by ‘psycho buffoon’ Trump

Conservative attorney George Conway launched a mini-tweet storm on Sunday morning just as President Donald Trump was leaving the country for a visit to India, telling Republican voters that they didn’t have to settle for him being their candidate in 2016.

Along the way, he described the president as “a psycho and a buffoon.”

In the series of tweets, Conway — the husband of Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — noted that a more mainstream candidate could have won in 2016, writing, “Some perspective for supporters of @realDonaldTrump: A stable and competent GOP candidate would have won the popular vote in 2016, perhaps even by a few percentage points; a stable and competent GOP president, having inherited such a strong economy and goosed it with massive deficit spending, would have approval ratings of at least 55%.”

He added,”…and a competent and stable incumbent GOP president running against a barely (if at all) reconstructed communist, ought to win re-election by 10 points at least,” before getting to the point and writing, “But @realDonaldTrump isn’t, doesn’t, and won’t. Because he’s a psycho and a buffoon.”

