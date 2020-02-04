‘God wants you to convict Trump’: Marco Rubio’s latest Bible quote drowned in scorn

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday posted yet another Bible verse on his Twitter account — and was instantly berated by his followers for his impending vote to acquit President Donald Trump.

In an early morning tweet, the Florida Senator posted a quote from Psalms 86:7 that read, “On the day of my distress I call to you, for you will answer me.”

Rubio regularly posts Bible quotes on his Twitter account, although this particular quote really seemed to raise the ire of his followers because it came just a day before Rubio is set to vote to let Trump off the hook for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

“God wants you to convict Trump!” wrote one follower.

God wants you to convict Trump. — Lorraine Berry (@BerryFLW) February 4, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions below.

Fake Pastor Rubio. — Slygrammy5 🌊💝🎉😎👣😳 (@SharonCoryell3) February 4, 2020

He isn’t listening to you Rubio. You sold your soul to trump. — Rebecca 🌊 trump’s a spoiled brat (@dancingfun) February 4, 2020

Marco, this is God. This is my answer to your distress:

Vote to censure the current President of the United States. Remember James 4:17: So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin. — Lowicious Bridge (@CrookedPol) February 4, 2020

West Point cadet prayer: "Make us to choose the harder right instead of the easier wrong, & never to be content with a half truth when the whole can be won. Endow us with courage…that scorns to compromise with vice & injustice & knows no fear when truth & right are in jeopardy" — Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) February 4, 2020

Romans 16:17

I appeal to you, brothers, to watch out for those who cause divisions and create obstacles contrary to the doctrine that you have been taught; avoid them. You must be really hard of hearing Rubio.#FakeChristian #GOPCorruptionOverCountry — Old School SciFi (@OldSchoolSciFi) February 4, 2020

I just talked to Jesus, and he’s freaking pissed at you, Marco. — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) February 4, 2020

