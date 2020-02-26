Google pledges new $10 billion investment in US in 2020
Google said Wednesday it would invest more than $10 billion in US offices and data centers in 2020, including its new campus planned for New York City and projects in 10 other states.
The pledge comes on top of some $22 billion invested by the US tech giant unit over the past two years.
“These investments will create thousands of jobs — including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities,” said a blog post by Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet.
One of the big projects will be the opening of the Hudson Square campus in New York City, where Google has the capacity to double its workforce by 2028.
Google’s investments are spread over all US regions and will include expanded offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The plans also call for an expanded Google Cloud campus in Seattle, Washington and new locations around San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The money includes a previously announced $1 billion committed to easing the housing crunch in the Bay Area near Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters.
Google cited a study by the Progressive Policy Institute which indicated its parent Alphabet was the largest investor in the United States last year.
Alphabet reported a profit in 2019 of $34 billion on $162 billion in revenues, and added some 20,000 jobs to bring its total workforce to 118,899 at the end of December.
Pichai said Google, which has a presence in 26 states, will focus the new investments on 11: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.
Breaking Banner
Devin Nunes’ income called into question as watchdog asks for investigation of his finances
According to a report from the Fresno Bee,the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center is requesting a federal investigation into whether U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) is receiving legal services in violation of House ethics rules.
Over the past year, the conservative Republicans has launched a handful of lawsuits against critics -- including the McClatchy newspaper chain and a person on Twitter purporting to be one of his cows.
According to the Bee, "The complaint says Nunes appears to be in 'blatant violation of House rules,' because he would have trouble paying for all these lawsuits solely from his congressional salary of $174,000 per year. The group argues he’d only be able to pay if he received legal services for free, at a discounted rate, or based on a contingency fee, meaning the lawyer would get compensated from Nunes’ winnings if he prevails in his lawsuits."
Americans ramp up new home buying in January
New US homes continued to sell at a brisk pace in January, with sales hitting the highest level since July 2007 as builders struggled to keep pace, according to government data released Wednesday.
The better-than-expected results in the Census Bureau report showed the jump in new home sales that began last year had not tapered off in the first month of 2020, sending prices spiking.
Sales of single-family homes jumped in to an annual rate of 764,000, seasonally adjusted, an increase of 7.9 percent from December 2019, according to the report.
US Navy resumes training Saudis after base attack
The Pentagon said Wednesday it had resumed training Saudi military pilots two months after a trainee shot dead three Americans at a Florida naval base in what was called an "act of terrorism."
The US Navy said it restarted the program at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Tuesday under tighter controls, including an absolute ban on the cadet pilots owning guns.
Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani used a pistol obtained under a legal loophole to kill three sailors and wound eight other people on December 6 in a classroom building.