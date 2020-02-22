Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP appointees considered disloyal to Trump won’t be spared as president’s new hatchet-man begins purge: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the New York Times, longtime government employees who landed their jobs because of their Republican bonafides are now coming to work each day with the threat of dismissal hanging over their heads if it is believed they are are not totally on board with Donald Trump policies.

Following a report that Johnny McEntee, a 29-year-old loyalist just installed to take over the Office of Presidential Personnel, is instructing “departments to search for people not devoted to the president so they can be removed,” the Times notes that just because a staffer is a Republican in good standing doesn’t mean that won’t be booted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In some of the most critical corners of the Trump administration, officials show up for work now never entirely sure who will be there by the end of the evening — themselves included,” The report begins. “Even for an administration that has been a revolving door since Day 1, this has become a season of turmoil. At a moment when first-term presidents are typically seeking a stable team to focus on their re-election, President Trump has embarked on a systematic attempt to sweep out officials perceived to be disloyal.”

Among those who could be swept up on the purge and have their careers derailed could be former Republican appointees.

“Career professionals are not the only ones in the cross hairs. Also facing scrutiny are Republican political appointees considered insufficiently committed to the president or suspected of not aggressively advancing his agenda,” the Times reports while also noting that Trump administration allies say there is nothing wrong with making personnel changes “even if it amounts to shedding people who are not seen as loyal to Mr. Trump.”

“Mr. Trump has long been obsessed with loyalty, a view only exacerbated by his impeachment and the various investigations over the last three years that have convinced him that he is surrounded by a deep-state enemy within that is leaking, lying and sabotaging his presidency,” the report states. “With a more loyal team in place, he hopes to make more progress on initiatives that have been slow-walked by institutional inertia or resistance like tougher rules on trade and immigration. But it could mean less dissent and less open debate with surviving officials fearing the loss of their jobs if they are seen as stepping out of line.”

The government employees shouldn’t be surprised at the possibility of being moved out of their jobs, with the Times noting that direct appointees of the president have turned over at a record rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the beginning, his administration has been a turnstile of people who fall in and out of favor with the president. Including those with ‘acting’ designations, he is on his third chief of staff, his fourth national security adviser, his fourth defense secretary, his fifth secretary of homeland security, his sixth deputy national security adviser and his seventh communications director,” the Times reports. 

“According to data compiled by Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, turnover among what she calls Mr. Trump’s ‘A team,’ meaning his senior staff, has hit 82 percent, more in three years than any of the previous five presidents saw in their first four years,” Moreover, the Trump administration has been notable for a high level of serial turnover, with 38 percent of the top positions replaced more than once.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here is why these Nevadans are betting on Sanders

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

LAS VEGAS — Any doubts that Nevadans wouldn't show up for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were quickly squashed by the amount of people lined up to get into his Friday night rally in Las Vegas on the eve of the Nevada caucus: an estimated 2,020, according to his campaign. One would have been forgiven for assuming the crowd spilling out the main entrance and down the street had lined up to get into one of the city's hottest shows, not a "Get Out the Vote" event. Despite stereotypes that Sanders only draws support from the young (and mostly white), the crowd was visibly diverse in age, ethnicity and race. And anyone who didn't arrive already wearing the requisite Bernie gear had plenty of opportunities to buy some as they waited to enter the venue.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone’s dream of booting judge for sentencing comments brutally crushed by ex-US Attorney: ‘He’s met his match’

Published

50 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance crushed any hopes former Donald Trump associate Roger Stone might have that his prison sentence will be voided due to comments made by the presiding judge in his federal trial.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Vance left no doubt Stone's latest legal gambit will collapse just like his previous attempts to squirm out of his trial did.

"Stone's legal team says that Judge Amy Berman Jackson's assertion that the jurors served with integrity shows bias," host Witt stated. "Do you buy that argument and legally would that be enough to get the judge dismissed from the case?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Justice Dept officials worry Bill Barr will fall quietly in line behind Trump after Stone interference: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, longtime Justice Department officials are concerned that Attorney General Bill Barr will do all he can to stay out of Donald Trump's sight and not interfere now that he was caught up in a squabble with the president over the sentencing of Trump associate Roger Stone.

CNN notes that Barr had previously watched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be swept up in the president's Ukraine scandal -- damaging the State Department official's reputation -- and hoped to keep a low profile in the president's public disputes.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image