GOP meeting in effort to save embattled senators from impeachment acquittal fallout: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he believes that the impeachment trial has galvanized Republican voters — and furthermore, suggested, “In the end it’s not likely to have much of an impact on any of the races, the presidential or the Senate races.”

But according to the Washington Post, he is organizing a weekend retreat for GOP senators and donors for “popsicles and prosecco by the pool” at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to assess how impeachment has affected their chances of keeping the majority.

With the exception of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), all Senate Republicans joined together to acquit President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment. This includes vulnerable Republicans representing competitive states in elections this year, like Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Martha McSally (R-AZ), and Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Senate Democrats have no plans to let their voters forget these votes.

“Armed with polling showing voters largely supported an expanded trial, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is trying to raise money for key challengers to Republican incumbents,” wrote reporter Paul Kane. “‘We know you’re angry,’ the DSCC began its Friday missive.”

“Democrats see an opening after McConnell short-circuited the trial without witnesses. Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster, surveyed six battleground states and found strong support for witnesses and documents, similar to other national polls,” Kane continued. “Throughout the trial, DSCC strategists pounded that message into home-state media for Collins, Gardner and Sens. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), generating plenty of bad headlines for their top four targets.”