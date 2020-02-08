Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP meeting in effort to save embattled senators from impeachment acquittal fallout: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he believes that the impeachment trial has galvanized Republican voters — and furthermore, suggested, “In the end it’s not likely to have much of an impact on any of the races, the presidential or the Senate races.”

But according to the Washington Post, he is organizing a weekend retreat for GOP senators and donors for “popsicles and prosecco by the pool” at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to assess how impeachment has affected their chances of keeping the majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the exception of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), all Senate Republicans joined together to acquit President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment. This includes vulnerable Republicans representing competitive states in elections this year, like Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Martha McSally (R-AZ), and Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Senate Democrats have no plans to let their voters forget these votes.

“Armed with polling showing voters largely supported an expanded trial, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is trying to raise money for key challengers to Republican incumbents,” wrote reporter Paul Kane. “‘We know you’re angry,’ the DSCC began its Friday missive.”

“Democrats see an opening after McConnell short-circuited the trial without witnesses. Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster, surveyed six battleground states and found strong support for witnesses and documents, similar to other national polls,” Kane continued. “Throughout the trial, DSCC strategists pounded that message into home-state media for Collins, Gardner and Sens. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), generating plenty of bad headlines for their top four targets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP meeting in effort to save embattled senators from impeachment acquittal fallout: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he believes that the impeachment trial has galvanized Republican voters — and furthermore, suggested, “In the end it’s not likely to have much of an impact on any of the races, the presidential or the Senate races."

But according to the Washington Post, he is organizing a weekend retreat for GOP senators and donors for "popsicles and prosecco by the pool" at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, to assess how impeachment has affected their chances of keeping the majority.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is gutting the National Security Council to eliminate future whistleblowers and critics: expert

Published

45 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's move to oust Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council can be seen as retaliation for coming forward to testify in the impeachment inquiry. But that is not all that Vindman's departure represents.

Indeed, argued NSC expert Dr. John Gans in The New York Times, the removal of Vindman is also the latest step of a much longer effort to tear down the council and reduce it to something that is weaker, less effective, and more beholden to the personal whims of the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says the economy is great — Millennials strongly disagree

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

In President Donald Trump's mind, a signature achievement of his presidency is the American economy, something he hammered home in his State of the Union address last week.

This article first appeared in Salon

"Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. . . . Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results," President Trump said on Tuesday night. "The years of economic decay are over," he bragged, adding that the economy, "is the best it has ever been."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image