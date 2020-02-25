GOP senator schools Trump’s DHS chief for being unable to answer coronavirus questions: ‘Your job is to keep us safe!’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) grew frustrated with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf when he couldn’t answer some basic questions about the potential for a major coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“How many [cases of coronavirus in the United States] are you anticipating?” Kennedy asked Wolf during a Senate hearing.

“We’re working with [Health and Human Services] to determine that,” Wolf replied.

“How many are you anticipating?” Kennedy asked again.

“We do anticipate the number will grow, I don’t have an exact figure for you,” he replied.

“Is someone modeling that, do you have any way of guessing?” Kennedy asked.

“Again, HHS, through their medical professionals, are…” Wolf began.

“You’re head of Homeland Security!” Kennedy interrupted. “Your job is to keep us safe!”

Wolf eventually admitted that he did not know what HHS’s models were anticipating when it came to how far the disease could spread in the United States.

“Don’t you think you ought to check on that?” Kennedy asked. “As the head of Homeland Security?”

Watch the video below.

“You’re the secretary. I think you oughta know that answer” — Even @SenJohnKennedy (R) is fed up with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf’s ignorance about coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yx1anMAAFV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020