GOP senator schools Trump’s DHS chief for being unable to answer coronavirus questions: ‘Your job is to keep us safe!’
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) grew frustrated with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf when he couldn’t answer some basic questions about the potential for a major coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
“How many [cases of coronavirus in the United States] are you anticipating?” Kennedy asked Wolf during a Senate hearing.
“We’re working with [Health and Human Services] to determine that,” Wolf replied.
“How many are you anticipating?” Kennedy asked again.
“We do anticipate the number will grow, I don’t have an exact figure for you,” he replied.
“Is someone modeling that, do you have any way of guessing?” Kennedy asked.
“Again, HHS, through their medical professionals, are…” Wolf began.
“You’re head of Homeland Security!” Kennedy interrupted. “Your job is to keep us safe!”
Wolf eventually admitted that he did not know what HHS’s models were anticipating when it came to how far the disease could spread in the United States.
“Don’t you think you ought to check on that?” Kennedy asked. “As the head of Homeland Security?”
Watch the video below.
“You’re the secretary. I think you oughta know that answer” — Even @SenJohnKennedy (R) is fed up with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf’s ignorance about coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yx1anMAAFV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘Walls don’t stop viruses’: Donald Trump Jr torched for exploiting coronavirus to bash immigration
President Donald Trump's eldest son tried to exploit concerns over the coronavirus to promote his father's restrictive immigration policies -- and things didn't go well.
Public officials have been expressing increasing alarm over the possibility of a pandemic, and Donald Trump Jr. took a moment to stoke fears over border security and promote his father's trade policies.
"The coronavirus outbreak shows how important it is for us to keep our borders secure," Trump Jr. tweeted. "It's also why @realDonaldTrump is right to want a trade policy focused on increasing American manufacturing. He understands that it's dangerous for our economy to be beholden to China!"
Democrats rip Trump for ‘raiding money’ from other health emergencies to fund lackluster coronavirus response
"The president is compounding our vulnerabilities by seeking to ransack funds still needed to keep Ebola in check."
Democratic members of Congress on Monday slammed President Donald Trump's failed management of the nation's public health system as he attempts to shift congressionally appropriated funds away from other public health emergencies to fund the administration's effort to combat the growing threat of the coronavirus.
2020 Election
The hidden truth behind the Bernie Sanders freakout
Vermont's Independent senator, a self-described democratic socialist, is now the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination after his big win in Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Sanders was also a serious contender in 2016, but narrowly lost the Nevada caucuses to Hillary Clinton, a major blow to his prospects at the time. This year, he built upon his progressive coalition by pulling in diverse support in the first state with a sizable block of nonwhite voters. Sanders dominated among Latino voters and ran close behind former Vice President Joe Biden among black voters, with the result being a victory margin over Biden — who until very recently was the national frontrunner — by nearly 30 percentage points.