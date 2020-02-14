GOP’s Elise Stefanik urged to return contribution from disgraced megadonor accused of coercing employees into sex

Rep. Elise Stefanik was challenged by her Democratic challenger to end her association with a disgraced Republican megadonor.

Tedra Cobb called on her GOP opponent to return a campaign contribution from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after he was accused of coercing employees into sex, reported The Post-Star.

“Today I am asking Elise Stefanik to do the right thing and return the contribution,” Cobb said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is a pattern for Stefanik. She will accept money from anyone if it furthers her career.”

After the allegations surfaced in 2018, Republican lawmakers including then-House Speaker Paul Ryan donated their Wynn contributions to charity, but Stefanik has so far kept the $8,400 her re-election campaign got from the casino mogul.

Stefanik’s campaign responded by calling on Cobb to return money from supporters who spread the hashtag #TrashyStefanik, which they say led to sexist and harassing attacks online, and a spokeswoman refused to comment on Wynn’s contribution and instead attacked the Democratic challenger.

“Taxin’ Tedra gleefully raised $2 million dollars off of disgusting, sexist, vile attacks against Congresswoman Stefanik for weeks and she didn’t bat an eye,” Stefanik spokeswoman Madison Anderson said via email. “Instead, Tedra welcomed and bragged about the money raised off of #TrashyStefanik. Before making these demands, Taxin’ Tedra should return every single penny raised off of the sexist and sexually harassing attacks online that Congresswoman Stefanik endured for weeks.”

Millions of dollars poured into Cobb’s campaign after Stefanik defended President Donald Trump during televised impeachment inquiry hearings.