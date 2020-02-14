GOP’s Elise Stefanik urged to return contribution from disgraced megadonor accused of coercing employees into sex
Rep. Elise Stefanik was challenged by her Democratic challenger to end her association with a disgraced Republican megadonor.
Tedra Cobb called on her GOP opponent to return a campaign contribution from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after he was accused of coercing employees into sex, reported The Post-Star.
“Today I am asking Elise Stefanik to do the right thing and return the contribution,” Cobb said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is a pattern for Stefanik. She will accept money from anyone if it furthers her career.”
After the allegations surfaced in 2018, Republican lawmakers including then-House Speaker Paul Ryan donated their Wynn contributions to charity, but Stefanik has so far kept the $8,400 her re-election campaign got from the casino mogul.
Stefanik’s campaign responded by calling on Cobb to return money from supporters who spread the hashtag #TrashyStefanik, which they say led to sexist and harassing attacks online, and a spokeswoman refused to comment on Wynn’s contribution and instead attacked the Democratic challenger.
“Taxin’ Tedra gleefully raised $2 million dollars off of disgusting, sexist, vile attacks against Congresswoman Stefanik for weeks and she didn’t bat an eye,” Stefanik spokeswoman Madison Anderson said via email. “Instead, Tedra welcomed and bragged about the money raised off of #TrashyStefanik. Before making these demands, Taxin’ Tedra should return every single penny raised off of the sexist and sexually harassing attacks online that Congresswoman Stefanik endured for weeks.”
Millions of dollars poured into Cobb’s campaign after Stefanik defended President Donald Trump during televised impeachment inquiry hearings.
Warren slams Bloomberg for blaming 2008 financial meltdown on end of redlining policy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in front of a cheering crowd of 4,000 supporters in Arlington, Virginia Thursday for the billionaire's recently-resurfaced comments about discriminatory housing practices.
Bloomberg's 2008 suggestion that "redlining" kept the mortgage industry and Wall Street solvent for decades should be disqualifying in the Democratic presidential primary, Warren said. The practice was used for decades in the mid-20th century, with mortgage lenders and the federal government drawing borders poor and black communities on maps and refusing to lend to people there.
Internet brutally taunts Trump over collapse of case against McCabe: ‘There are some things even William Barr won’t do’
The surprise announcement on Friday afternoon that the Justice Department was dropping a criminal inquiry focusing on former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe had Twitter users waiting in anticipation for a rage-filled tweet from Donald Trump who has made it his mission to punish his critics after surviving ouster in a Senate trial.
According to a report from the Washington Post, "The department could make the decision public in the coming days, the people said, though the exact mechanism for their doing so remains unclear. The move will surely infuriate Trump, who has raged publicly and privately in recent months that McCabe and others he considers political enemies should be charged with crimes."