GOP’s Marsha Blackburn dodges question about Trump’s conduct: ‘We want to finish up this impeachment’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Monday dodged questions from CNN reporter Manu Raju about whether it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to try shaking down the Ukrainian government to get it to investigate his political opponents.

Raju caught up with Blackburn in the Senate and asked her what she made of Sen. Lamar Alexander’s (R-TN) argument that the president’s actions were inappropriate even though he didn’t believe they were worthy of his impeachment.

“Do you have any concerns about the president’s conduct?” Raju asked her.

“You know, we want to make certain that we finish up this impeachment, that we move away from this, and that we get back to things that people want to focus on,” she said.

She then added that, “We always want to be certain that people act appropriately within their offices,” although she didn’t specify that she thought any of the president’s actions were not appropriate.

