Growing trend of people rejecting religious affiliation has slowed: study

8 mins ago

Over the last quarter of a century, the number of people claiming no affiliation to any sort of religion has grown exponentially. But according to research released this week by three political scientists, that trend might be slowing. According to their findings, Generation Z (those born from 1981 to 1996) isn’t looking any less religious than their predecessors, Religion News Service reports.

“I was just shocked to see it,” said Paul Djupe, a professor at Denison University in Granville, Ohio. “Everything led me to expect that (the number of nones) would keep increasing for a while.”

One factor could be attributed to the growing racial diversity of the United States. African Americans, Hispanics and immigrants from Africa and Asia tend to be more religious than Americans, the researchers found. Another reason could be the cooling of the culture wars. Wedge issues such as LGBTQ rights, abortion, women’s rights have been settled in many respects, making the fight for and against them less prominent. As a result, “both liberals and conservatives have joined up with like-minded congregants or dropped out of religion altogether.”

According to the researchers, “it became more acceptable for those marginally religious to report being unaffiliated, which likely contributed to the sharp uptick in nones over such a short time. Now, that group has largely already claimed that status, and those who remain affiliated are committed to their faiths and likely to remain more stable.”

Read the full report over at Religion News Service.

America is a failing democracy where the pale horse of death is being ridden by our first mercenary president leading cult army of zombies

18 mins ago

February 12, 2020

Over the past week, President Trump's Circus Maximus of American fascism reached full bloom.

In ancient Rome, the Circus Maximus was the largest coliseum. It hosted chariot races, gladiatorial combat, hunts of wild animals, sporting events, parades and other grand happenings.

Like the Roman Empire in its decline, the United States is now vomiting up grotesque spectacles.

To that end, Trump's regime uses spectacle as a means of distracting the public from its assault on democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, and the American people. Trump's fascist Circus Maximus is also a way of intimidating his foes and further seducing his cult members and other followers.

A 6-year-old with Down syndrome pointed a finger gun at her teacher and said ‘I shoot you’ — her school called the cops

36 mins ago

February 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA — Maggie Gaines understands why her daughter’s teacher at Valley Forge Elementary School went to the principal after the 6-year-old pointed her finger at the teacher like a gun and said, “I shoot you.”What she doesn’t understand is why she and her husband had to end up on a conference call with the Tredyffrin Township police the next day, giving their names and ages to an officer.“‘You don’t understand, this is insane,’” Gaines recalls saying.Gaines was told that her daughter, Margot, who has Down syndrome, had triggered a threat assessment by the Tredyffrin/Easttown School Distri... (more…)

