Haiti has an army and a police force. How did they end up shooting at each other?
As heavily armed Haitian police officers marched onto Port-au-Prince’s main public square this past Carnival Sunday to protest their low pay and the government’s spending priorities, soldiers in the newly mobilized Haitian Armed Forces quickly deployed and positioned themselves atop a tower overlooking the plaza.What happened next was unthinkable: Haiti’s two armed institutions faced off in a six-hour gun battle that left a soldier and protester dead, and more than a dozen others, including police officers and two soldiers, wounded.Now, as Haiti’s 11-month-old caretaker government tries to res…
Internet stunned by breathless and exhausted-looking Trump press briefing: ‘Has he been tested for Covid-19?’
President Donald Trump sought to reassure the nation after the COVID-19 coronavirus claimed the life of an American on Saturday.
The president and Vice President Mike Pence joined their coronavirus task force to brief the nation.
But Twitter was focused on how Trump himself looked out of breath walking to the lectern.
A somnambulant Trump is beginning his second coronavirus news conference of the week by rambling about ISIS pic.twitter.com/VH6tjFPLhr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020
Wealthy flocking to private jet companies to avoid coronavirus contamination: report
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, disrupting travel and leading to quarantines, wealthy Americans are turning to private jet companies for their travel needs reports Bloomberg.
According to the report, "Private jet operators are seeing a spike in demand as well-heeled travelers look to minimize their public exposure and find alternatives to suspended flights."
As Adam Twidell, chief executive officer of jet charter provider PrivateFly, explained, "There’s undoubtedly been a rise in demand for short-notice, on-demand charter. We’ve had a very significant number of inquiries, for group evacuations, and from corporates and individuals.”
Alabama Republicans praying Trump stays out of their Senate primary election: report
On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Alabama Republicans are hoping President Donald Trump does not intervene in the Senate primary to challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.
The race has attracted a number of big Republican names, given that Jones is expected to be the most vulnerable incumbent senator in either party this November.