Hamas hails Jerusalem attack as ‘response’ to Trump peace plan
Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas hailed a car-ramming in Jerusalem that wounded 12 Israeli troops on Thursday as a “practical response” to US President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan.
In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack was part of “resistance” operations, including a series of demonstrations in the occupied West Bank, but he stopped short of claiming responsibility.
“The resistance acts throughout the West Bank — the clashes between our people from the far south of the West Bank to the north, and the resistance operation in the heart of occupied Jerusalem — are a practical response by our people to Trump’s announcement of the liquidation deal,” Qassem said.
A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead in clashes in Jenin in the northern West Bank Thursday morning, while a teenager was killed in clashes in the flashpoint southern city of Hebron on Wednesday.
Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip but is blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by the European Union and the United States, has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.
Trump’s proposals gave Israel the green light to annex settlements and other territory in the occupied West Bank, while also recognising the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital.
It demanded that Hamas disarm and that Gaza be handed over to the the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.
Palestinians of all factions rejected Trump’s plan, accusing him of bias towards Israel.
Since the plan was announced, rockets and mortar rounds have been fired near daily from Gaza towards Israel, sparking retaliatory air and artillery strikes. No casualties have been reported on either side.
In an interview published on Hamas’s official website Thursday, the group’s leader Ismail Haniya rejected calls to disarm and said the group would “continue in our strategy of building up force, including in the West Bank and Jerusalem, until we can liberate our homeland.”
Trump punishing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for his testimony would be ‘itself an impeachable offense’: WaPo journalist
Speaking to a gaggle of reporters this Friday, President Trump hinted that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was a key witness in the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, could be on his way out of the White House, CNN reports.
“I'm not happy with him,” Trump said. “You think I'm supposed to be happy with him? I'm not. They'll make that decision.”
Trump later took to Twitter and retweeted several tweets calling for Vindman to be fired.
‘Caligula has been chastened’: Internet hilariously imagines time-traveling Susan Collins throughout world history
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) earned scorn this week after she was forced to quickly walk back her claim that President Donald Trump had learned his lesson after being impeached by the House of Representatives.
In an interview with reporter Gregg Lagerquist of Maine-based local news station WGME, Collins admitted that it was premature for her to say that “I believe that the president has learned from this case.”
Top Alabama cop said Nancy Pelosi should be targeted by a ‘roadside bomb’ for tearing up Trump’s speech
An Alabama cop is apologizing for a Facebook post where he said that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could be targeted with a roadside bomb for daring to tear up President Trump's State of the Union speech, the Daily Mail reports.
"Pelosi just ripped up his [speech]," Geraldine police department assistant chief Jeff Buckles wrote. "Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats."
Buckles later removed the post and apologized for "venting."