Harry back in UK as exit from royal life looms
Prince Harry was back in Britain on Wednesday for the first of a final round of public appearances before he and his wife Meghan step back from their royal duties.
The Duke of Sussex, who has moved his family to Canada, was pictured arriving in Edinburgh late Tuesday ahead of a meeting of businesses involved in his sustainable tourism project.
On Friday, he will be in London to meet US rock singer Jon Bon Jovi, who is recording a special song for the prince’s Invictus Game Foundation for military veterans.
He and Meghan will then join Queen Elizabeth II on March 9 for a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which is expected to be their last official appearance as working royals.
The prince — the queen’s grandson who is sixth in line to the throne — rocked the monarchy with the bombshell announcement in January that he and his wife wanted to step back from their roles.
They revealed plans to split their time between Britain and Canada, after complaining about media intrusion and expressing a desire to be financially independent.
Last week they announced that although they will retain their “His/Her Royal Highness” titles, they would stop using them when they step down from representing the queen from March 31.
Harry arrived at Edinburgh train station on Tuesday wearing jeans and a baseball cap and carrying a suit bag, ahead of the meeting on Wednesday of the Travalyst partnership of travel firms dedicated to sustainable travel.
The 35-year-old has faced accusations of hypocrisy for using private planes while advocating action to combat global warming, but insists he mostly travels via commercial flights.
The meeting with Bon Jovi on Friday takes place at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles recorded most of their albums.
In a BBC interview this week about the event, the singer quipped that following his exit from frontline royal life, Harry should be known as “the artist formerly known as Prince”.
The late musician Prince was known as this after eschewing his name in favour of a symbol.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr is turning America into a dictatorship in 5 ways: Ex-Labor secretary
William Barr was installed as Attorney General specifically to turn the Department of Justice into an arm of the Trump Coverup. And we’ve seen him do exactly that. Barr has corrupted and politicized the Department of Justice, working hand in hand with Donald Trump to bend federal law enforcement to the president’s will. Here are some of the ways Barr is helping Trump turn our democracy into a dictatorship:
1. He intervened in the sentencing of Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime confidant and advisor, who faced a prison sentence for obstructing Congress and witness tampering in connection with the Russia investigation. The day prosecutors announced they were seeking seven to nine years for Stone’s sentencing, Trump called the sentence “a horrible aberration,” and said that the prosecutors “ought to be ashamed of themselves” and were “an insult to our country.” A mere 24 hours later, after Trump’s public tantrum, the Department of Justice announced it would change its sentencing recommendation for Stone [CUT TO NEWS CLIP]. Showing more backbone than Barr, four career prosecutors then withdrew from the case, and one resigned.
Breaking Banner
A key FBI photo analysis method has serious flaws: study
A study published this week casts doubt on the reliability of a technique the FBI Laboratory has used for decades to identify criminals by purporting to match their bluejeans with those photographed in surveillance images, potentially undermining evidence used to win numerous convictions.
The FBI’s method, used principally in bank robbery cases, matches denim pants by the light and dark patches along their seams, called wear marks. An FBI examiner’s scientific journal article on bluejeans identification in 1999 argued that wear marks create, effectively, a barcode that is unique on every pair. That article provided a legal foundation for the FBI to use an array of similar techniques to assert matches for clothes, vehicles, human faces and skin features.
2020 Election
If Bloomberg is so rich, why does he steal worker wages?
Michael Bloomberg has been pummeled over the treatment of women at his media and data company. Yet that is not the only blemish on the employment record of Bloomberg L.P. The company also has a serious problem with wage theft.
Violation Tracker lists $70 million in penalties paid by Bloomberg for wage and hour violations. The company is in 32nd place among large corporations. Yet many of the companies higher on the list – such as Walmart, FedEx, and United Parcel Service – employ far more people than the roughly 20,000 at Bloomberg.