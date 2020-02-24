Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex assault and rape — cleared on three charges

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, but cleared on three charges.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the four-week rape trial, where prosecutors laid out evidence the 67-year-old Weinstein had raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also presented testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s, but that statute of limitations had run out on that case.

Defense lawyer Donna Rotunno told jurors that prosecutors had spun a “sinister tale” because they lacked the evidence to convict Weinstein, and she claimed the two victims were opportunists who agreed to sex to help further their careers.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno suggested during closing arguments that prosecutors created an “alternative universe” and a “sinister tale” because they lacked evidence to convict the former studio boss.

“In their story, they have created a universe that strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility,” Rotunno said. “It is offensive, actually.”

Rotunno, a #MeToo critic, argued that the two women Weinstein is charged with attacking were opportunists who willingly latched on to the powerful producer and acquiesced to sex because they thought it would help their careers.