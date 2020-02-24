Quantcast
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex assault and rape — cleared on three charges

Published

3 mins ago

on

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, but cleared on three charges.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the four-week rape trial, where prosecutors laid out evidence the 67-year-old Weinstein had raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

They also presented testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s, but that statute of limitations had run out on that case.

Defense lawyer Donna Rotunno told jurors that prosecutors had spun a “sinister tale” because they lacked the evidence to convict Weinstein, and she claimed the two victims were opportunists who agreed to sex to help further their careers.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno suggested during closing arguments that prosecutors created an “alternative universe” and a “sinister tale” because they lacked evidence to convict the former studio boss.

“In their story, they have created a universe that strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility,” Rotunno said. “It is offensive, actually.”

Rotunno, a #MeToo critic, argued that the two women Weinstein is charged with attacking were opportunists who willingly latched on to the powerful producer and acquiesced to sex because they thought it would help their careers.

Trump’s new spy chief helped Hungary’s right-wing government gain access in Washington: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's newly appointed director of national intelligence has been busted again for past work for another country's government without registering as a foreign agent.

Richard Grenell, was appointed to oversee U.S. spy agencies on an acting basis, did public relations work aimed at the U.S. media for a project funded by Hungary's far-right government, reported Responsible Statecraft.

Grenell did not register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), although his attorney insists that activities did not require him to file.

Man responsibly goes to hospital after he suspects coronavirus infection — then gets slammed with $3K bill from insurance company

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Osmel Martinez Azcue took a work trip to China last month, but when he returned to Miami he started developing flu-like symptoms, making him wonder if he'd contracted coronavirus.

Taking what he felt was the responsible course of action, he went to Jackson Memorial Hospital to get himself tested. Azcue, who has a very limited insurance plan, knew that the cost of the procedure would come out of his pocket. As it turned out, he had the regular flu and not coronavirus. But as the Miami Herald reports, Azcue's due diligence was costly. Two weeks later, his insurance company sent him a bill for $3,270.

