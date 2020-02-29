HBO’s Maher scorches Trump for calling coronavirus a ‘hoax’: ‘Not something he can lie his way out of’

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher launched into a broadside against Donald Trump for telling South Carolina rallygoers that the coronavirus outbreak is a “hoax” being pushed by the media Democrats.

In a furious back and forth with conservative guest Buck Sexton, Maher said this was one instance where the president “could not lie his way out of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sexton, the crisis is serious but then he tried to deflect from the issue by accusing Democrats of “trying to score political points,” when they point out the Trump administration’s bumbling response.

“But he is lying his ass off about it,” Maher fired back. “You would admit he lies his ass off, and that’s part of the charm, I get it, because the government is for trolling and making liberals cry their liberal tears. But that’s not so funny now, is it? Do you really have no buyer’s remorse?”

During his battle with the HBO host, Sexton attempted to make the case that Democrats were rooting for Trump to fail, at which point Maher cut him off with, “We are not rooting for failure — we’re rooting for health,” before telling the conservative, “You don’t really believe the bullshit you’re saying.”

Watch below: