Quantcast
Connect with us

HBO’s Maher scorches Trump for calling coronavirus a ‘hoax’: ‘Not something he can lie his way out of’

Published

22 mins ago

on

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher launched into a broadside against Donald Trump for telling South Carolina rallygoers that the coronavirus outbreak is a “hoax” being pushed by the media Democrats.

In a furious back and forth with conservative guest Buck Sexton, Maher said this was one instance where the president “could not lie his way out of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sexton, the crisis is serious but then he tried to deflect from the issue by accusing Democrats of “trying to score political points,” when they point out the Trump administration’s bumbling response.

“But he is lying his ass off about it,” Maher fired back. “You would admit he lies his ass off, and that’s part of the charm, I get it, because the government is for trolling and making liberals cry their liberal tears. But that’s not so funny now, is it? Do you really have no buyer’s remorse?”

During his battle with the HBO host, Sexton attempted to make the case that Democrats were rooting for Trump to fail, at which point Maher cut him off with, “We are not rooting for failure — we’re rooting for health,” before telling the conservative, “You don’t really believe the bullshit you’re saying.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

HBO’s Maher scorches Trump for calling coronavirus a ‘hoax’: ‘Not something he can lie his way out of’

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

During the "Overtime" segment of HBO's "Real Time," host Bill Maher launched into a broadside against Donald Trump for telling South Carolina rallygoers that the coronavirus outbreak is a "hoax" being pushed by the media Democrats.

In a furious back and forth with conservative guest Buck Sexton, Maher said this was one instance where the president "could not lie his way out of it."

According to Sexton, the crisis is serious but then he tried to deflect from the issue by accusing Democrats of "trying to score political points," when they point out the Trump administration's bumbling response.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump directing his coronavirus task force to launch attacks on Democrats to avoid blame: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is directing members of his coronavirus task force to make sure they hammer at the Democrats when discussing progress the administration is making to combat the spread on the growing pandemic.

On Friday night, at a rally in South Carolina, Trump set the tone by pointedly blaming the Democrats and telling rallygoers, "The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. They're politicizing it. They don't have any clue," while also tying the growing health crisis to building his wall, by stating, "Border security is also health security.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Jared Kushner vows there will be ‘no drama’ in Trump’s second term: ‘It’s high-competence’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

Jared Kushner vowed on Friday that a second term from his father-in-law, President Donald Trump,  would be both efficient and drama-free.

The senior White House adviser claimed that Trump's re-election campaign was running smoothly, much as the president's second term supposedly would, while speaking with organizer Matt Schlapp at the Conservative Political Actions Conference (CPAC).

"The way that you see the campaign being run, there's no leaks. There's no drama. I would say it's high-competence, low-drama," Kushner said. "Everything is very efficiently run, and I think that's exemplary of how President Trump would run his second term in office."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image