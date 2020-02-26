‘He has no clue’: Internet slams Trump’s ‘breathtaking’ incoherence at coronavirus press conference

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a barely intelligible press conference on the coronavirus outbreak, during which he claimed he saved America by shutting down flights, appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead a coronavirus task force despite having few qualifications to do so, suggesting his public health budget cuts are no big deal because he can just hire more doctors later, and insisting that it was Democrats, rather than the epidemic, that tanked the stock market this week.

Commenters on social media laid into the president for his performance, blasting his lack of leadership and credibility:

Trump is describing a conversation he had now where he said “is the coronavirus just the flu?” *BANGS HEAD ON TABLE* — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) February 27, 2020

He’s back to marveling about the flu. HE IS ACTIVELY STUPID. — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) February 27, 2020

That answer from Trump on budget cuts may just be about the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard. They can hire doctors quickly if they need them? He has no clue how biomedical research works. None — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 27, 2020

I was going to post a quote from Being There to make a point about this nutty press conference, but then I realized people would almost surely think I was quoting Trump. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 27, 2020

Ah, good, the guy whose policies as governor sparked an HIV outbreak in Indiana is on the case. Fantastic. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 26, 2020

So the dude whose regressive policies lead to an HIV outbreak in Indiana is in charge of the coronavirus? Why not just inject me with it right now. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 27, 2020

Putting Mike Pence in charge of combating the corona virus is like putting Trump in charge of a teenage beauty pageant — everything we know of their history shows this is a terrible idea. — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) February 27, 2020

This has evolved into another Trump rally. — Kim Franklin-Magana (@InspiringU2) February 27, 2020

The deputy director of the CDC, a 30-year career official, is standing stoic, staring straight ahead, as Trump’s coronavirus news conference becomes about… other things. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 27, 2020

“This isn’t about political advantage,” the president says, after blaming the stock market tanking on the Democratic debate and attacking Nancy Pelosi. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 27, 2020

Don’t worry, folks, the president of the US knows how to fix this pandemic thing: wash your hands a lot. The president washes his hands A LOT and you should too. Wash, wash, wash. See us wash. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 27, 2020

the flu epidemic of 1918 killed about 50 million people worldwide, more than 600,000 in the US. Keep that in mind when Trump downplays how bad the flu can be. — ceut (@ceut) February 27, 2020

Dow futures turned from positive to negative during Trump’s coronavirus news conference — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 27, 2020

Trump says “we will essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner” . His top infectious diseases expert – standing right next to him – said it will take a year to 18 months. Also, HE said coronavirus is not the flu — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) February 27, 2020

The level of ignorance, incoherence and incompetence on display at the WH podium right now is breathtaking. — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) February 27, 2020

Press conference in brief

Expert: Spread of coronavirus inevitable

Trump: I don’t think it’s inevitable

Expert: Vaccine a year to 18 months away

Trump: We’ll have a vaccine in fairly quick manner

Trump: We have to be on the same team

Trump: Nancy Pelosi is incompetent — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) February 27, 2020

Well, that press conference is a total disaster We need a leader that’s going to address this no matter what the cost

not a business man pinching pennies while he gambles with 100’s of millions of people’s lives. Fuck that. — cryborg (@cryborg) February 27, 2020

Epidemics are one reason you want a meritocratic, apolitical civil service staffing your government, instead of a bunch of toadies, quislings and yes men. This applies to other serious crises as well, and the country has been deeply fortunate not to encounter more of them. — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) February 27, 2020