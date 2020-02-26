Quantcast
Trump says that the financial markets dropped because of Democrats — not coronavirus

1 min ago

The U.S. stock market dropped over 2,000 points this week, but President Donald Trump said that it’s more about Democrats than the coronavirus.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump for the way he has handled the crisis.

“I think Speaker Pelosi is incompetent,” Trump said in response to the question about her. “She lost the Congress once. I think she’s going to lose it again. She lifted my poll numbers up ten points. I never thought I would see that so quickly and so easily. I’m leading everybody. We’re doing great. I don’t want to do it that way. It’s almost unfair if you think about it. But I think she’s incompetent and I think she’s not thinking about the country. Instead of making a statement like that where I’ve been beating her routinely at everything, instead of making a statement like that, she should be saying we have to work together because we have a big problem potentially and maybe it’s going to be a very little problem.”

Trump went on to say that Democrats are trying to create panic around the disease to hurt him politically, something Rush Limbaugh speculated on his show Tuesday.

“She shouldn’t be making statements like that because it’s so bad for the country,” Trump said. “She’s trying to create a panic and there’s no reason to panic because we have done so good. These professionals behind me and over here and over there and back here and in some conference rooms, I just left a group of 45 people that are the most talented people in the world.”

He went on to say that Democrats are demeaning the CDC.

When another reporter asked about the stock market drop, Trump then blamed Democrats.

“I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves and they say if we ever have a president like this — and there’s always a possibility, it’s an election. Who knows what happens. I think we’re going to win. I think we’re going to win by a lot. But when they look at the statements made by the people standing behind those podiums, I think that has a huge effect,” Trump responded.

The reporter asked if coronavirus had anything to do with the tumble.

“I think it did, I think it did. But you can add quite a bit of sell-off to what they’re seeing because they’re seeing the potential,” Trump continued. “Again, I think we’re going to win, I feel very confident of it.”

Watch the video below:

