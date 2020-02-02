Quantcast
Here’s a roadmap for fixing the broken impeachment process: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

The impeachment process was supposed to be a moment that would call upon the better angels of all Senators to rise above the non-stop partisan debate to honor the constitutional values of the United States. But in that case, the rules outlined by the founding fathers failed Americans as Republicans consistently voted against the will of their constituents and for whatever Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told them.

It was enough for conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to demand a better process. In a Sunday column, Rubin suggested other ways be used to create a better process.

“The first concerns tools for congressional oversight,” wrote Rubin. “Statutory penalties for contempt of Congress with swift review by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, tightening time limits for responding to Freedom of Information Act requests and enacting penalties for abuse, and reinforcement of whistleblower protections (and penalties for outing and retaliating against whistleblowers) must be considered. We need criminal statutes expressly barring solicitation of information from a foreign government for use in an election. All presidents and vice presidents must release their tax returns and place their business holdings in a blind trust.”

Her point about penalties is a real one. For example, if senators spoke on the floor during the impeachment, they could be arrested. If they brought in a triple-shot latte, they could be arrested. But when Republicans willingly stood and raised their right hand to consider the evidence in an impartial way, and then openly ignored it, there were no consequences. Not senator was barred from voting if they had already said they’d decided, on the record, one way or another on the president’s guilt.

Then there’s the role of Congress that has slowly fallen to the executive in administration after administration. Constitutionally, the executive branch is not supposed to be the most powerful, Congress is, because it is, theoretically, the greatest representation of the people. But over the years, the powers of Congress have eroded, delivering greater un-checked powers to the president.

Rubin also argued that it’s time for Congress to reclaim its powers, repeal “emergency powers,” take back the power to regulate tariffs, demand “acting” Cabinet officials be confirmed by the Senate within 60 days, fill in more rules for the War Powers Act and limit the authorization for the use of force to a shorter period, with an option to reauthorize.

She also demanded a new president withdraw the Office of Legal Counsel memo saying that a president can’t be indicted because no president should be above the law.

“Constraint on the unilateral powers of the president is long overdue,” she continued. “As in the post-Watergate years, the potential for executive branch abuse should serve as impetus for significant limits on executive power. It will be tempting for the next president to simply imitate President Trump’s imperial conduct to speed through an agenda that undoes Trump policies. That would be a mistake. The perfect time to enact restraints on the president is when the president and the Congress are of the same party.”

She closed with a list of a kind of legislative wish-list; things that should be granted in the U.S., like statehood for Washington, DC and Puerto Rico, get rid of the electoral college, automatic voter registration and more.

Read her full column at the Washington Post.


Both Super Bowl LIV team names are pretty racist

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

As you watch Super Bowl LIV, bear in mind that rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and taking no issue with either their mascot or their fans' traditions means rooting for racism.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Similarly, cheering for the San Francisco 49ers after learning about the history of the California Gold Rush, in which white people oppressed and enslaved Native Americans on land that the United States had recently stolen from Mexico, means cheering for racism.Let's start with the 49ers — named after the Americans who came to California in 1849 during the Gold Rush specifically, and more generally after the Gold Rush pioneers overall — since the problem with their name is not as well known as the issues with the Chiefs. When most people think of the real-life 49ers, they envision hardy American pioneers during the Gold Rush risking their lives in the hope that they could carve out a little piece of the American dream for themselves. As American history textbook author David Henry Montgomery wrote rather romantically in 1899, they are remembered as people who "with pan and shovel" managed to "give us firm possession of the Pacific coast, since it rapidly settled the wilderness of California with a population of energetic and determined men."

‘Move for a mistrial’: Legal analyst says Adam Schiff must end Senate trial before GOP acquits Trump

Published

47 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

NBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner on Sunday addressed the possibility that Chief Justice John Roberts could declare a mistrial before Republicans in the Senate acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment charges on Wednesday.

Kirshner argued that House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff could call for a mistrial even though such a move is not contemplated in Senate rules.

"I wish Schiff WOULD make a motion for a mistrial based on, among other things, the revelation of [Pat] Cipollone’s grossly unethical conduct/conflicts of interest," Kirshner wrote on Twitter, referring to allegations that the president's attorney witnessed presidential high crimes.

When is the right time to talk about sexual assault? If it upsets men, apparently never

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Kobe Bryant

When I saw the breaking news that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash Sunday, I had the same reaction many people did: shock and dismay. He was an exceptional basketball player; he was only 41; he was beloved in Los Angeles, which was my home for more than 20 years.

At 12:49pm Pacific Time, I tweeted out the first LA Times story about the crash. Rumors were flying and I'd been on staff there for eight years — I knew their reporting would be iron-clad.

But that morning I'd been listening to Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill podcast, and I couldn't help but think about the way our culture treats sexual assault. I thought of the many ways victims are silenced; how powerful men are often not held to account, and how erasing abuse discourages victims from coming forward.

