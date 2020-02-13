Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how Democrats can beat Donald Trump in 2020: veteran reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

Right now it looks like President Donald Trump is unstoppable. While he’s taking his victory lap and revenge tour, he’s cutting down every potential Democratic rival. According to veteran reporter Mike Allen, that doesn’t mean he can’t be beaten.

Republicans in South Carolina are trying to mobilize GOP voters to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the open Democratic primary so he will be Trump’s challenger. But even if Sanders is the nominee, he’ll have a pathway to victory plowed, in part, by his primary opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing in Axios, Allen explained that the buckets of money former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is dumping into attacking the president is cutting Trump down to size.

“Yes, he has a big early edge in raising money and gaming Facebook to target voters,” wrote Allen. “But Michael Bloomberg is willing to spend $2 billion (some say twice that) to easily level things — and will spend big even if he’s not the nominee.”

According to Allen, there are things Trump needed to do to ensure his reelection, namely broaden his base beyond people who simply hated Hillary Clinton and were willing to take a chance on him.

“Trump won in 2016 by 80,000 votes, thanks in part to low Democratic turnout. There is scant evidence he has broadened his base, even as he solidifies it,” wrote Allen.

In swing states, Allen explained that Trump is polling within the margin of error against all Democrats, none of whom are even campaigning in those states yet. Those numbers for Trump are also well below 50 percent at a time, Allen wrote, Trump should be enjoying huge successes from his economic numbers. Among the top-tier candidates, Trump is losing in those states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bloomberg influence is significant, Allen explained. The actual billionaire has more money than Trump has ever had and is already spending three times as much on microtargeted social media advertising.

Wednesday night, George Conway, Republican lawyer and partner to Kellyanne Conway, suggested Bloomberg do a poll of Fox News viewers about what information they don’t know about the president. He could then run ads to tell them that information they’ve missed from the Fox filters.

Allen argued in his piece that Democrats have been too overwhelmed by Trump’s win in 2016 to notice the signs of vulnerability. He’s encouraging them to do it now, before it’s too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the column at Axios.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Senate is about to vote to rein in Trump’s war powers — but Tom Cotton has a plan to blow the whole thing up

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

This week, the Senate is currently considering a bipartisan resolution that would restrict President Donald Trump's ability to wage war around the world, in the wake of his recent disastrous standoff with Iran and the strike that took out military leader Qassim Suleimani.

But according to Politico, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), one of Congress' most aggressive war hawks, plans to introduce an amendment that could blow apart the bipartisan consensus and reduce the resolution to something completely toothless.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s ‘stomach-turning subservience’ is what makes Trump’s corruption possible: conservative columnist

Published

38 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

In her column at the Washington Post this Thursday, Jennifer Rubin cites a recent Post report chronicling President Trump's targeting of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who will decide Roger Stone’s fate when he appears in her courtroom for sentencing next week.

“Is this the judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure?" Trump recently tweeted. "How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘There need to be mass protests’: Authoritarian experts sound alarms on Trump’s destruction of rule of law

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Experts on authoritarianism tell Business Insider that Americans will need to hit the streets in mass protest against President Donald Trump's increasingly alarming grip on the United States Department of Justice.

Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley, the author of the book "How Fascism Works," said that Trump's acquittal by Senate Republicans showed that they have completely given up on preserving American democracy by giving the president a green light to solicit foreign countries to help with his reelection bid.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image