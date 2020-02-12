George Conway reveals the perfect plan for how best to troll Donald Trump

Republican attorney George Conway and a group of GOP Never Trumpers have been going after Republicans who are enabling President Donald Trump. In many ways, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is doing something similar, rolling out ads on Trump’s favorite networks to troll the president.

According to Bess Levin in Vanity Fair, Bloomberg doesn’t necessarily have the goal of winning the nomination. Instead, he hopes to bait Trump into meltdown after meltdown. So far it appears to be working. Already, the president has launched an attack about Bloomberg’s height and tried to come up with a clever nickname.

But Conway has a better idea. Tweeting Wednesday, the spouse of senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said that if he had the money Bloomberg does, he would do a poll of Fox News viewers to see what information they don’t know because they’re getting filtered news. Then he’d launch information ads about what they’re missing from the reports.