Here’s what it’s like to be a Democrat in Trump Country
McCONNELLSBURG, Pa. — His name appears on the bumpers of trucks parked outside the dollar store, and on political signs spiked into the snow where the grass meets gravel roads. On a large mural outside a dog-grooming business, President Donald Trump flashes a 6-foot smile.“People from other countries stop and get their pictures taken there,” said Randy Bunch, the recently elected county commissioner who had the mural made.Fulton County is Trump Country. In the 2016 election, he received 84% of the vote, making it the “reddest” of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. And it has only gotten redder — exce…
Influential Culinary Union declines to endorse a candidate before Nevada caucus
Nevada's influential Culinary Workers Union announced on Thursday that their union will not endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Instead, the union will "endorse" three of their goals — which include ensuring one job is sufficient to provide for union members, the protection of their in-house healthcare, and immigration reform.
"We will not endorse any political candidate, but we will work hard to defeat President Trump," Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the union's secretary-treasurer, said at a press conference in Las Vegas. Argüello-Kline added that the union respects "every single candidate right now," but their endorsement is of candidates who their three goals.
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren wallops Mike Bloomberg as the gloves come off in 2020 Democratic primary
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the distinctions between a smaller field of 2020 candidates sharpen.
The Massachusetts senator was interviewed on MSNBC's "The Last Word" by host Lawrence O'Donnell.
O'Donnell asked Warren about comments by Bloomberg that suggested the end of housing redlining -- the illegal practice of racial discrimination by banks -- was responsible for the Great Recession.
The host played the recently unearthed clip of Bloomberg's comments and asked Warren to respond.
"What the mayor is really saying is that this crisis could have been averted if the banks had just been able to discriminate against black and brown people more," Warren said.
Far-right Republicans are freaked out over a new Kevin McCarthy proposal
The leader of Republicans in the House of Representatives is facing resistance within his own caucus as he seeks to broaden the support of the GOP.
"House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is eagerly pushing a new conservative effort to combat climate change. But not everyone in the GOP is racing to embrace the plan just yet — and it's already facing blowback from some groups on the right," Politico reported.
The publication said the package was "the first phase of the GOP’s modest effort to combat global warming, a top priority for young voters and an opportunity for Republicans to draw a contrast with some of the proposals on the left."